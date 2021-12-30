ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers missing CB Stephon Gilmore, LT Cameron Erving again on Thursday

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CycNR_0dZO0xYD00

We might as well slap the ol’ “Out” tag on Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore for Week 17. If the head coach comes out, as early as Matt Rhule did on Wednesday, and says you’re not expected to play—that’s essentially as good as official.

So, Thursday’s absence of the 2019 Defensive Player of Year was not the least bit surprising. Also remaining out with Gilmore was offensive lineman Cameron Erving.

The 2021 free-agent signing has already missed six games due to various injuries in his first season with Carolina. If he cannot go for the second straight week, we’ll likely see rookie Brady Christensen start on the blindside once again.

Here’s how the rest of the day’s report panned out:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

LT Cameron Erving Calf DNP DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Groin DNP DNP

S Kenny Robinson Illness DNP –

S Juston Burris Groin Limited Limited

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Groin Limited Limited

S Sean Chandler Groin – Limited

(Geez, that’s a lot of groin pains.)

In addition to being a little short on the report, the Panthers also placed a new trio of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list—safety Kenny Robinson, running back Reggie Bonnafon and defensive end Darryl Johnson. They did, however, get back corner Rashaan Melvin, who will provide some much needed help for a battered secondary.

Comments / 0

