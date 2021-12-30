ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 North Carolina restaurant employees, 5 teens charged after alcohol-involved crash

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two restaurant employees and five teens from the Outer Banks are now facing multiple charges following an alcohol-involved crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old in November.

Following an investigation by the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), two restaurant employees, and five underaged teens have been charged stemming from a crash on Nov. 27 in Currituck County.

Officials with ALE stated that they were called to investigate the crash after it was suspected that the driver, 18-year-old Skylar Menteer, was intoxicated prior to the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that Menteer and four other teens went to two Kill Devil Hills restaurants. Officials say the employees at the restaurants served the teens mixed beverages over the course of several hours.

Menteer then drove from the businesses and was involved in the crash.

The two employees, identified as Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres from 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano, and Ashley M. Trochez Lanza from Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, were both charged with several counts of selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old.

The ALE will also submit violations to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for both restaurants which could result in fines, suspension, or the revocation of their ABC permits.

The teens involved in the crash are also facing multiple charges:

  • Skylar Menteer, 18, of Currituck County:
    • Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Brooke Martin, 19, of Currituck County:
    • Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Hannah Dozier, 19, of Currituck County:
    • Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Emma Brumsey, 19, of Currituck County:
    • One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Gabrielle Pennington, 19, Currituck County:
    • One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

Michael Harter
3d ago

I would like to know if fake IDs were used by these 19 YEAR OLD ADULTS. Sadly, most restaurants don't know how to properly train staff to spot a fake ID. I can totally understand and get behind charges for OVERSELLING to someone. But with the technology that is available today, it is extremely difficult to spot a fake ID. Especially for someone that has had little to no training on how to look for one.

Melanin Tough
3d ago

Emma, Brooke, Skylar, Gabrielle, & Hannah are all underage, and we’re all served alcoholic beverages by Hispanics. They got into a car wreck as a result of the two aforementioned. What does that equal…Two Hispanics getting found guilty, and 5 white girls getting off because daddy is something influential in the community. It’ll all be blamed on the bar people who served the alcohol. Now, do I mind the people who served the alcohol being found guilty…NOPE… they never should have served those girls alcohol. But, the girls need to pay for their very bad decisions as well. #JS

Ronnell Morrison
3d ago

I don't understand the system and how they change the law back and forth. When I was coming up 18 was the legal age for drinking and we didn't have accidents in vehicles like these youth of today. We were taught if you drink don't drive if you are impaired. I feel bad for everyone involved especially the young drivers darling it's going to cost you dearly. You will have to pay $10,000 dollars just to get your license back that is a lot of money for young person and or parents to pay out in a years time.

