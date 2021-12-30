ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Engineer In Finance – Deferred MBA

Poets and Quants
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a final year Engineering student from the University of Toronto. I have internship experiences at Global Markets at a BB investment bank (summer) and a big 5 Canadian bank (12 months). I...

poetsandquants.com

Poets and Quants

Mr. Public Sector Enterprise Engineer

I am an infrastructure development professional and have had an outsized impact across domains. At my firm, India’s top public sector consultancy firm, I worked on areas as diverse as air defense infrastructure, bridge design, steel production, and urban infrastructure (roads and bridges). I also co-founded a sportswear-based startup and managed alongside.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

Ms. M&A Tech Lawyer

I am a lawyer educated in Canada, then moved to SF this past year to work at a V5 law firm in M&A and VC, mainly for tech clients. I am looking to pivot out of law into business. I am also passionate about social impact and entrepreneurship. Details:. Undergrad...
TECHNOLOGY
Poets and Quants

The Latest: Covid-19 Responses & January Plans At The Top 25 MBA Programs

Coronavirus is raging again, and that has U.S. business schools adjusting post-holiday plans on the fly. With the Omicron variant causing a worldwide spike in Covid-19 cases, many — but not all — of the top 25 B-schools in the U.S. are planning to return to remote instruction in the first weeks of January. However, for many schools that means only minimal disruption to in-person classes, as they don’t start the semester (or quarter) until the third or fourth week of the month.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Mr. Real Estate IB

I worked in a two-year rotational analyst program at Key Bank across multiple divisions and cities. This has given me a strong foundation in real estate and financial modeling. Details:. Undergrad School: Syracuse. Undergrad Major: Finance. GPA: 3.68. GMAT: 710. Age: 24, Ethnicity: White. Extracurriculars: Investment Club. Work History:. Title:...
REAL ESTATE
Poets and Quants

Mr. Confused Consultant

When I was a kid, my interest was always towards technology. While growing up I figured out my true passion and set up my goals, Now it’s been more than 5 successful years in the business field.
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

COMFRC names new Director of Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Equipment

FLEET READINESS CENTER AVIATION SUPPORT EQUIPMENT SOLOMONS, Md.– Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) recently named Acquisition Group Lead, Adrienne Somerville, the new Director of Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Equipment (FRCASE) effective Jan. 1, 2022. “Ms. Somerville brings more than 25 years of NAVAIR experience to this position with a diverse background in contracting, workforce […] The post COMFRC names new Director of Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Equipment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

Ms. Education Management

I am passionate about social impact and education management. I have faced difficult situations growing up, and was confronted with the challenges of belonging to an underprivileged class. Hence my decision to opt for an NGO in the initial part of my career.
EDUCATION
mpamag.com

More borrowers exit forbearance plans – MBA

More borrowers have moved out of their forbearance plans and into permanent loan workout solutions as temporary mortgage payment relief reaches its expiration date. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest survey showed that the total number of loans currently in forbearance fell by 39 basis points from 2.06% of servicers’ portfolio volume in October to 1.67% at the end of November. MBA estimates that 835,000 homeowners are still in forbearance.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Education
Poets and Quants

Mr. Water & Energy Advisor

I’m a consultant with strong skills in engineering and commercial aspects of infrastructure development. I’m focused on the nexus of the water, waste, and energy sectors. I worked as an engineer designing water plants for 2 years, before pivoting to strategic advisory on infrastructure projects. I’m an Australian working in the USA. I love music and play the drums!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
honknews.com

Should I Hire an MBA Admissions Consultant?

The role of admissions consultants is a controversial topic among applicants to MBA programs. While some students find compelling reasons to hire admissions consultants, others hesitate to get in touch with these professionals. The main reason is that getting admitted to a business school can be expensive, and hiring an adviser means you will have to spend even more.
JOBS
Poets and Quants

Mr. Med Device PM

I am a driven medical device product manager with experience across all upstream and downstream aspects of product lifecycle management. Currently, I am responsible for my business unit’s entire portfolio outside of the US, working closely with company’s international sales leadership. I am passionate about healthcare and innovation.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

MBA Stories: A School-By School Collection Of News & Student Profiles

COVID-19 is a symbol of our disruptive age. Unseen and never far away, it is always top of mind — a reminder of the frailty of our systems and a mockery of our plans. For MBA students, COVID-19 was a sign to slow down, step back, and take stock. That meant reflecting on the activities and relationships that brought value — and the guiding beliefs and ongoing investments that were holding them back. In the process, many discovered purpose, a return on time and talent that enabled them to make a difference as much as a living.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Poets&Quants 2021-2022 MBA Ranking: It’s Stanford Again At The Top!

Stanford Graduate School of Business held on to win top honors for the third consecutive year in Poets&Quants‘ 2021-2022 ranking of the best MBA programs in the U.S. Stanford’s East Coast rival, Harvard Business School, slipped to its lowest P&Q ranking ever into fifth place from fourth last year. The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business MBA program finished right behind Stanford in second place, with the Wharton School third, and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in fourth place.
EDUCATION
calculatedriskblog.com

MBA: Mortgage Applications Decrease in Latest Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications decreased 0.6 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending December 17, 2021. ... The Refinance Index increased 2 percent from the previous week and was 42 percent lower than the same week...
REAL ESTATE
Poets and Quants

‘A Crucial Role To Play’: Top B-School Deans Share 2022 Resolutions

While 2022 is beginning under less than ideal circumstances at many of the top business schools, we have clearly reached a tipping point, says Ilian Mihov — in the pandemic and in tackling the myriad pressing problems around the globe. That’s because there is “a real consensus on the need for collective action and the need to act to tackle the social and environmental challenges that we face.”
EDUCATION
ucla.edu

Engineering Entrepreneurship

Miles Lim began his entrepreneurial journey while zipping down the ski slopes. “For years, we had wanted to buy mini skis but found the brands to be unappealing and expensive,” said Lim, a third-year Ph.D. student studying mechanical engineering at UCLA. “As an engineer and designer team, we decided to make our own.”
COMPUTER SCIENCE
rismedia.com

MBA Releases 2022 Mortgage Market Forecasts

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) recently released its economic and mortgage market forecasts for year-end 2021 and for 2022. Here’s what the organization predicts. Purchase originations will rise to $1.61 trillion, eclipsing the previous all-time high of $1.51 trillion in 2005. Refinance originations will come in at $2.32 trillion—down...
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

How Can MBA Admissions Be Less Biased?

The admissions process is only a partial glimpse into who you are. No one can truly summarize themselves in such a succinct format—test scores don’t tell the whole story, nor do your transcript, work history, or extracurricular activities. Great MBA candidates don’t always dazzle on paper, and interviews are limited opportunities to highlight hidden strengths or transcended setbacks. The Yale School of Management admissions committee is on a continual quest to make the application review process fuller, less biased, and more equitable. Assistant Dean for Admissions Bruce DelMonico explains the ways Yale SOM looks at complex—i.e., human—candidates.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Mr. Mexican Central Banker

GPA: 95.8/100 (1st in class) Other Degree/Certification: BA in Economics & Finance. Extracurriculars: Founder of my university's Consulting Club. Passionate about food and drink, I constantly make pastries, preserves, pickles, extracts, bitters, and liqueurs. Volunteer for a nonprofit homebuilding organization (6 months). Work History:. Title: Liquidity Analyst. Industry: Banking &...
FOOD & DRINKS
Poets and Quants

As It Relocates To A Sparkling New Home, Columbia Touts Its Shiniest Jobs Report Yet

Columbia Business School’s new $600 million campus in Manhattanville, about a 15-minute walk north from its longtime location near Central Harlem, figures prominently in the school’s newly released 2021 MBA employment report — as well it should. At a price tag of $600 million, Columbia’s new facilities represent the most expensive business school ever built — more than double the cost to build Yale School of Management’s $243 million building, opened in 2014, or Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management $250 million Hub, opened in 2017. Just three years ago, Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business spent $201 million on its new 315,000-square-foot home.
EDUCATION

