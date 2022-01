D’Andre Swift was back in the lineup for the first time since Thanksgiving, and while leading the Detroit Lions running backs in snaps, he didn’t see many touches. Swift ran four times for 32 yards, catching two of three targets for only 7 yards in his return. He was making his return after missing four games due to a shoulder injury, which opened the door for Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds to get rolling. Swift’s 36 snaps led the room, outpacing Williams (20) and Reynolds (14). Jermar Jefferson was inactive. Godwin Igwebuike saw work returning kicks and on special teams, recovering an onside kick attempt in the process.

