Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, Freedom Fighting Publisher of Wilmington Journal Dies

Wow! It feels like we were just ringing in 2021 and now it’s time to say goodbye to another year. We are all a little older and hopefully, we are all a little wiser as well. Just we ran into the new year an all still reeling from the effects of the COVID Pandemic, and while with the help of vaccines have opened the world back up, this OMNICRON variant has us all stumped. What exactly is the new normal?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO