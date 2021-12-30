ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, Freedom Fighting Publisher of Wilmington Journal Dies

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Jervay Thatch, who often told the story of how as a baby, she used her diaper to clean the floor of the Wilmington Journal and who went on to become the editor and publisher of the historical newspaper, has died at the age of 78. “My daddy...

Newspaper publisher, civil rights advocate dies at 78

WILMINGTON —The Black Press and African-American community have lost a legendary leader, fighter and advocate for human rights, civil rights, and justice. Indeed, one of her most successful efforts made worldwide news. Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third-generation editor and publisher of The Wilmington Journal, died Dec. 28 at...
Duck Co-Authors Journal on Disinformation Published in First Monday

Jennifer Duck, Belmont instructor of Journalism/Cinema, Television and Media, recently co-authored an article published in First Monday titled “Mapping the Messenger: Exploring the Disinformation of QAnon” with Darren Linvill, Matthew Chambers and Steven Sheffield. The team analyzed message board content originating with the online persona “Q,” leader of...
Christiana Mary Alice Molloy of Currituck, December 21

Our Beloved Christiana Mary Alice Molloy was called home to God December 21, 2021. At 26 years old, she is forever in our hearts with her sweet nature and loving kindness. Christiana had one of the biggest hearts you could ever know. A very special girl full of laughter and love especially for children and animals. Her favorite animals were dogs, turtles, frogs, lizards and horses.
Newspaper publisher, Ky. pioneer for women, dies at 92

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Former Winchester Sun publisher and the first female president of the Kentucky Press Association, Betty Berryman, has died. She was 92. The newspaper reports she died Saturday morning. Berryman served as publisher of the newspaper between 1988 and 2006. Her career at the Sun began...
2021 for Black People – The Good, The Bad & The Unimaginable

Wow! It feels like we were just ringing in 2021 and now it’s time to say goodbye to another year. We are all a little older and hopefully, we are all a little wiser as well. Just we ran into the new year an all still reeling from the effects of the COVID Pandemic, and while with the help of vaccines have opened the world back up, this OMNICRON variant has us all stumped. What exactly is the new normal?
New journalism award to honor Alice Handelman

I’ve known Alice Handelman about 25 years, though in the beginning, as an editor, I used to run the other way when I saw her coming. That’s because Alice is like a dog with a bone about the causes for which she is passionate. One of her passions...
UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dead of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
Mark Lane: Dear editor ... 10 things to remember

The News-Journal is between opinion page editors at the moment. As a result, we are, for now, only running letters to the editor and editorials on Wednesdays and Sundays. That means, too, I’ve been called into service to help get letters onto the page on those days. Running readers’ letters is one of...
Johnnie Pasco, 'one of the mothers of the civil rights movement,' celebrates 100th birthday

Johnnie Pasco has seen a lot of St. Augustine’s history firsthand since moving to town in 1947 from Dublin, Georgia, to work as a maid and a cook in the city’s hotels. “St. Augustine was different then; the world was different then,” she said at a party celebrating her 100th birthday at the Council on Aging on Tuesday. “In some ways, it is a lot better, but in some ways, it is just the same. Life is easier for Black folks, but we still have some way to go.”
The publisher and editor of The Wilmington Journal has died

New mobile care units will help address mental health issues in rural communities. Trillium Health partners with Coastal Horizons to bring mental health support to the community. Controlled burn will take place at UNCW next week. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. UNCW to conduct controlled burn on main campus next...
Publisher/editor of the Wilmington Journal, a Black-owned newspaper, dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Mary Alice Thatch, publisher/editor of The Wilmington Journal, died Tuesday. She was 78 years old. Thatch’s death was confirmed by a family member, Paul Jervay. A close friend, Linda Pearce Thomas, recalled memories of Thatch and the significant impact she had on the community.
Black Newspaper Publisher Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, 78, Dies

DURHAM, N.C. — The third-generation editor and publisher of a historic Black newspaper in North Carolina and a driving force behind the pardons of the Wilmington 10 has died. Mary Alice Jervay Thatch was 78. Cousin Paul R. Jervay Jr., said Thatch died Tuesday. Thatch was the daughter of...
