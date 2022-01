Texas A&M offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson has accepted an invitation to the NLFPA Collegiate Bowl which will be played at the Rose Bowl on January 29, 2022. Johnson started 11 games this past season for the Aggies after coming over from Tennessee as a graduate transfer. He finished up his coursework in Knoxville and arrived in Aggieland in late May along with the rest of the 2021 recruiting class. Being a graduate transfer meant that he could relocate within the Southeastern Conference without any restrictions (as opposed to some of his teammates who had to go to the Big 12 when they left Tennessee).

