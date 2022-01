There is so much that goes into a successful surgical result, it’s hard to remember every detail before you go step, or roll, into the operating room. While your surgeon will provide you with the information about your specific procedure beforehand, it’s hard not to focus solely on getting to the other side and seeing your transformation. To get a breakdown on what to expect in general with any cosmetic surgery, we asked the experts to give us answers to their most asked pre-operative questions.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO