Public Health

Mexico allows Covid-infected cruise ships to dock

travelmole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican government has allowed cruise ships carrying Covid infected guests and crew to dock....

www.travelmole.com

Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Mexico#Cruise Ship#Covid#Ships#Docking#Mexican#The Health Department
Daily Mail

Mexican government to allow cruise ships to dock at its ports after two ships with US passengers were not allowed to disembark after crew tested positive for COVID

The Mexican government has announced it will allow non-infected travelers to disembark from cruise ships arriving from the United States even if passengers and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministries of Tourism and Health made the decision Tuesday, a day after American passengers aboard Carnival Cruise Lines'...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Royal Caribbean reports Mexico cruise with 48 Covid cases aboard

MIAMI, Florida: Royal Caribbean cruise lines has announced that 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 aboard its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, which docked at Miami this week. In a statement, Miami-based Royal Caribbean said those who tested positive were immediately placed into quarantine, while six...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Hit Cruise Ship Docks in Miami After Being Blocked From 2 Ports

A cruise ship that was denied entry at Bonaire and Aruba because of coronavirus cases on board docked Sunday in the Port of Miami. Customers complained they had only received a $100 credit for the failure to make scheduled stops and said there were far more than the “small number” of cases the company was reporting. The cruise ship was among dozens being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID outbreaks on board. Many have docked or will dock in Florida, which reported a record 32,850 cases on Christmas Day, topping its previous record set the day before.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Holland America cruise skips Mexico stop after positive Covid tests

SAN DIEGO — A Holland America Line cruise ship was on its way back to port Saturday after Mexican health officials would not allow guests to disembark in Puerto Vallarta following positive Covid-19 tests on board. The health department of the Mexican state of Jalisco said 21 crew members...
SAN DIEGO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico health and tourism say all cruise ships will be received

Riviera Maya, Q.R. — The federal Health and Tourism secretariats reiterate their commitment to respect the provisions of the International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), for which cruise ships will be received in the country’s maritime ports. In accordance with the biosecurity protocols established both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other Mexican Ports

Cruise ships will continue to be allowed to visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico the Mexican government announced this week. The Mexican Government made the announcement after two cruise ships were not allowed to visit ports due to a handful of COVID-19 cases on board the vessels. Now, cruise ships will be allowed to dock even if there are positive COVID-19 cases on board.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil health agency confirms COVID-19 cases in cruise ship

Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members.Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. Others must first isolate in hotels, and there was no information provided about who would pay for the costs. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

Guests leave Covid-hit cruise ship in Lisbon

Almost 3,000 passengers were finally disembarked from a Covid-hit cruise ship in Lisbon. Guests exited the AIDAnova at Lisbon cruise port after being stuck on the ship for several days. The cruise liner had arrived in Lisbon on December 29. More positive cases were detected on Sunday, taking the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH

