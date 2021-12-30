Mexico allows Covid-infected cruise ships to dock

A cruise ship that was denied entry at Bonaire and Aruba because of coronavirus cases on board docked Sunday in the Port of Miami. Customers complained they had only received a $100 credit for the failure to make scheduled stops and said there were far more than the “small number” of cases the company was reporting. The cruise ship was among dozens being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID outbreaks on board. Many have docked or will dock in Florida, which reported a record 32,850 cases on Christmas Day, topping its previous record set the day before.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO