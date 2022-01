Pre-departure coronavirus tests for arriving travellers are likely to be scrapped, the PA news agency understands.The move would be a major boost for holidaymakers planning winter sun breaks and the beleaguered travel and tourism industry.The testing rules for international travel will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee on Wednesday.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is understood to be pressing for a relaxation of restrictions to help the airline sector.There have been calls to drop the requirement for even fully vaccinated travellers to take a PCR test after arriving in the UK – but such a move...

TRAVEL ・ 1 HOUR AGO