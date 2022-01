Governor John Bel Edwards made news Thursday more for what he didn't say than for what he did. The Governor, addressing Louisianans on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the COVID 19 virus, was expected by most to reinstate a statewide mask mandate, but stopped short the order, instead asking residents to take extra precautions in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

