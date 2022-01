Two people were injured on Monday as two separate shootings happening within two hours have Eunice's Police Chief very upset. “The suspects in both shootings are constants,” said Chief Randy Fontenot in a press release. “They are the common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line of fire of these Godless, senseless fools.”

EUNICE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO