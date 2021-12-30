ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
another vm machine in fault

By Stu_78
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have an issue with a vm loading it keeps going into repair. this is on a windows 10 vm this issue was after...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

vmware.com

VM Deployment with Jenkins and Powercli (Part 2!)

SO back in April I was having issue switch Jenkins running powercli... its been an age since I looked at this so I decided to start form a clean slate. with a new VM (2016) and Jenkins install. I'm also retrieving by powershell form GitHub. All seems well but when...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Slow upload to Datastore on workstation VM

Windows 11 Pro x64 Desktop with Workstation 16.2.1. External storage is Truenas Core latest version (12x) and the link is a 10 Gbps link. Windows to Truenas gives me very high transfer in the 1 to 2 Gbps range but within VMWare ESXi 7 running inside Workstation, the speeds are in kilobytes and very slow. A copy and paste in Windows is very fast to the NAS but via the VM inside workstation, the speed is terrible.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cannot edit VM without constantly removing and readding hard drives

I am currently testing VMWare ESXI and Vsphere/Vcenter to see if I want to use the hypervisor for my production environment. So far, I have been very displeased with the software, as it has been giving me nothing but issues on the simplest tasks. After failing to import any of...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cannot run an imported VM

After implementing the workarounds recommend in this thread, I have attempted to start and utilize the Windows 7 VMs. Using the imported settings, the VM fails to boot at all. Pretty shoddy start from a paid product when VirtualBox can use/import VMs successfully from other hypervisors without issue!. To try...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Deploy including VM Name underscore (_),

I discovered something new when including VM Name underscore (_). It was set up and deployed without any special settings as VM Guest Customization Specification. After Sysprep is finished, the DNS name underscore (_) is automatically removed. In unattend.xml there is also a DNS with underscore (_) removed. Where can...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Script to Identify VMDKs not attached to any VM

I'm looking for a script to identify the vmdk files which are not attached to any VM on all datastores. We do have a practice to take root clone disk during patch actvities but missed to cleanup those files for pretty long time now. Have to regularize this post clean up.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: cant boot the vm anymore

So I had a lot of work to do today and all of a sudden my vm doesn't boot anymore. I've attached the log here. It just hangs with "Waiting for connection". Any help is greatly appreciated, this has already cost me a day of work 😞. Thanks,. vmware.log. 5...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

How to add TPM on your VM for Windows 11: VMware, VirtualBox, Parallels Desktop, and Hyper-V

Windows 11 is a massive update, bringing a host of changes — ranging from a grand visual overhaul to enhancements like Microsoft Teams integration and support for running Android apps. When it comes to the system requirements for the new OS, Microsoft has made some significant changes as well. One of the more widely-criticized requirements is the need for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip. While that requirement is waived if you’re installing the current stable channel release of Windows 11 (Build 22000.x) in a virtual machine, Microsoft has started enforcing it on newer Dev channel builds.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

how to copy files from host machine to my vm

I am newbie for vmware. I have installed Linux RedHat to my vmware. My host machine is window 11. A simple question for me is how to copy a file from my host machine to my vm? How could I change the setting so I can see the files in host machine. Is that possible?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Accessing vmx from VM

I understand .vmx is kept at data store for a particular VM. This keeps the settings vcentre uses to spawn a particular VM. Is there a way VM can to fetch the data from .vmx file as metadata. Or in particular, can we access .vmx file from within the VM.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Can not start a virtual machine

Hi, I can not open virtual machine from universal robot URSim_VIRTUAL-3.15.5.106321.vmx, and got the following error message. I dont know what is related to this BIOS/firmware issue. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Error while powering on: This host supports Intel VT-x, but Intel VT-x is disabled. Intel VT-x might be disabled if it has...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Graphics glitches after shutting down Windows 10 VM

System info: EndeavourOS, kernel 5.15.11-zen1, vmware-workstation 16.2.1-3 (via aur), GTX 1070 with v470.94 drivers) I recently downgraded my Nvidia drivers to the v470 branch due to major artifacts issues with many of my Windows games (run via Steam). After running a bunch of tests with the new driver, everything was running great...until I discovered a weird problem that causes my system to experience graphics glitches after a VM (most notably Windows 10) is shutdown. The glitch goes away if I shutdown the VMware console; restarting the console has no effects on the graphics. I can even play games with the VM still running - again, no graphics problems until the VM is powered off.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

route some subnets towards a guest VM

I've just upgraded to Fusion 12.2.1 and a setup I used to use stopped working. I have a guest VM where I've setup some VPN. On the host I'm adding routes towards that guest to use the VPN. After the upgrade, host can stil ping the guest but when I try to ping an IP routed via the VPN, the packet are not even seen on the guest.
COMPUTERS

