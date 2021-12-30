another vm machine in fault

System info: EndeavourOS, kernel 5.15.11-zen1, vmware-workstation 16.2.1-3 (via aur), GTX 1070 with v470.94 drivers) I recently downgraded my Nvidia drivers to the v470 branch due to major artifacts issues with many of my Windows games (run via Steam). After running a bunch of tests with the new driver, everything was running great...until I discovered a weird problem that causes my system to experience graphics glitches after a VM (most notably Windows 10) is shutdown. The glitch goes away if I shutdown the VMware console; restarting the console has no effects on the graphics. I can even play games with the VM still running - again, no graphics problems until the VM is powered off.
