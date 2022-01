On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, while analyzing Event Logs in Event Viewer, you may notice the Event ID 59 error with the description Activation context generation failed. When this manifest or policy file error occurs, mostly when you launch certain apps and the app crashes, it usually goes unnoticed since there’s no adverse effect on your system. Nonetheless, this post provides suggestions you can try to fix the SideBySide Error 59, so that your system functionality is not impacted down the road.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO