UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO