ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK reports record cases amid warning not to ‘throw caution to wind’ at Christmas

The UK has reported a further 122,186 coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row that infections have risen by record levels as Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country.It came after separate Office for National Statistics figures suggested that a record 1.7 million people in the UK – and one in 35 in England – had coronavirus last week, with the UK’s national statistician, ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond, warning Britain was on course to see a “continued rise” in cases too.Figures from this week are due to be released in the days after Christmas,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement. Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million

(Reuters) – Coronavirus deaths in Eastern Europe topped 1 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Omicron variant threatened to batter the region. Three out of the five countries reporting the highest number of daily deaths in Europe are from the East, including Russia, Poland and Ukraine, Reuters data through Thursday showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Reuters
hot96.com

Italy reports 61,046 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 133 deaths

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 61,046 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday following 141,262 the day before, the health ministry said, reflecting a steep drop in the number of tests, while the daily tally of COVID-related deaths rose to 133 from 111. Italy has registered 137,646 deaths linked to the...
WORLD
hot96.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China is on high alert against COVID-19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year’s Eve events in other cities have been cancelled. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
WORLD
hot96.com

UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine – Truss

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the United States, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine. The four foreign ministers spoke “about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme and solidarity with...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Bulgaria detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria has detected its first 12 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Balkan country’s chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said on Sunday. “We have confirmed the new variant in samples from 12 people,” Kunchev told reporters. Kunchev said the infected people,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hot96.com

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

TOKYO (Reuters) – Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit 103 cases on Monday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Oct. 8. The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month. Monday’s figure is up from 84 reported the previous day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

UK’s Johnson will ‘continue on same path’ in tackling COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country. “The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

S.Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South Africa lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on movement with immediate effect as it believes the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a cabinet statement said on Thursday. South Africa, which is currently at the lowest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s trade ministry asked China’s Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero COVID-19 policies, state media reported. Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA)...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The world's first documented case of "flurona," or simultaneous infections of COVID-19 and influenza viruses, has been recorded in Israel, according to local reports. The first known case of the double infection was identified in a woman who was giving birth last week at Rabin Medical...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy