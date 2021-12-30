Two Thieves Passed Out from a Gas Leak They Started While Stealing a Furnace

Delaware State Police arrested two men for attempted burglary and related charges Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said On December 28, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro for an attempted burglary. Through the investigation, troopers discovered two individuals removed three window air conditioning units from a residence and fled the scene in a tan Ford Escort displaying Delaware registration. A valid tag number was obtained, and troopers responded to a Dagsboro residence, where the stolen air conditioning units were located in the front yard. While at the home, troopers observed the suspects driving back to the residence while inside the tan Ford Escort. The operator, Aaron Pepe, 27, o and front passenger, Jason Reuter, 30, both of Dagsboro were taken into custody without incident. While in custody troopers discovered Pepe was in possession of approximately .07 grams of heroin said Hatchell.
