Glass half SKOL: four reasons to be optimistic about the Vikings

By Jack White
 4 days ago
Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with a harsh reality: the Vikings’ 2021 season may be lost.

Minnesota dropped to 7-8 in Week 16 after a disappointing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. By most estimates, the Vikings have a long ways to go if the team wants to make the postseason this year.

But let’s stay optimistic for a second. The Vikings are not fully out of the playoffs just yet. Even if the team misses the postseason, it’s not the end of the world.

Here’s why:

They already showed they can beat the Packers this year

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Though the Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL the last few seasons, Green Bay has struggled to take care of Minnesota at times. The Vikings out-shot the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 of this year.

Last time these two met at Lambeau Field, Minnesota controlled the game through running the ball. As the saying goes, throw out the records when two rivals meet.

It's gearing up to be a cold Week 17 matchup

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake: the Packers are a team that is more talented than the Vikings on paper. But Green Bay will have to tame harsh conditions on Sunday. As reported by Joe Nelson of Bring Me The News, the main medium range models meteorologists use – the American, Canadian and European models – show temperatures at kickoff in the single digits and a subzero wind chill of -10F to -20F.

That type of weather could benefit a run-heavy team like Minnesota. It could hurt the Packers, a team with the potential to pick apart a weak Vikings secondary.

No matter how 2021 shakes out, the Vikings will be interesting

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Let’s say the Vikings lose out and finish 7-10. In all likelihood, the team would start making some changes to the coaching staff if that happened. Minnesota could tear down the roster and rebuild in a way that’s more conducive to Super Bowl contention. If the Vikings miss the postseason this year, my guess is that change will be coming.

Or, Minnesota makes an unlikely run to the playoffs. Say what you will about how that affects the long-term outlook of this team, it would at least be interesting.

The Vikings have some pieces

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL already. WR Adam Thielen still looks like a competent option in the passing game. If Minnesota can retain Danielle Hunter for the future, the Vikings also have one of the best edge rushers in the league.

TE Tyler Conklin, DT Armon Watts, G Ezra Cleveland, S Camryn Bynum and others surprised and showed promise this year. Minnesota has potential. If the Vikings decide to move on from Zimmer, the team is in a good place to compete in just a few seasons from now.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

