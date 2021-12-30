ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LSU vs KSU: Previewing the running backs the Texas Bowl

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
With the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, we could see plenty of action on the ground in this game. The Kansas State offense features one of the best backs in the country, Deuce Vaughn. Don’t let his size fool you, he plays much bigger than his 5’6″ stature.

The Wildcats also use his backup, Joe Ervin, to some extent, both averaged over five yards per touch this year. The Tigers counter with Tyrion Davis-Price and freshman Corey Kiner. Much like the quarterback injuries for Kansas State, LSU had those issues with their running backs staying healthy. Also missing their top weapon in John Emery Jr hasn’t helped one bit.

We preview the running backs for this game:

Running Back Comparison

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down who has the edge in the tale of the tape.

Vaughn vs Davis-Price

5-6 Ht 6-1

173 Wt 232

Class Junior

214 Att 211

1,246 Yards 1,004

5.8 YPA 4.8

582 YAC 591

15 TDs 6

43 Missed Tackles Forced 36

Edge: Deuce Vaughn

As a runner the edge goes to Vaughn, he has been a consistent threat for the Kansas State Wildcats all season. He was also named as an All-American as an all-purpose back. His ability to create offense on the ground has been a big boost to the KSU offense that had a revolving door at quarterback due to injury.

Vaughn also gets the edge over Davis-Price in the receiving game. TDP caught just 10 passes all season while Vaughn hauled in 47 passes at 10 yards per catch. He totaled 18 touchdowns this year for the Wildcats. For reference, the top three players on LSU’s roster combined for 20 touchdowns.

