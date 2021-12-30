ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For the Vikings, a reason for hope

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stQIU_0dZNk8bH00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota fans may be losing faith in their team.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr complained about a lack of crowd noise in the home loss to the Rams in Week 16. Minnesota fell to 7-8 with the defeat, and now the playoffs are looking like a lofty goal.

According to NFL.com, the Vikings still have a 13.5% chance of making the postseason this year. Cynthia Frelund, who works for the outlet, also listed a reason for hope regarding the team:

“Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 52 receptions and 1,132 yards on downfield attempts (10+ air yards, per NGS), which is 16 more catches than any other player (Tee Higgins and Cooper Kupp are tied at 36). The Pro Bowler’s field-stretching prowess will be a big help in the Vikings’ final two games – both as a weapon, and as a decoy who can draw coverage and open up opportunities for his teammates (especially with Adam Thielen injured).”

At least Jefferson is good. The Vikings have a roster that’s primed for contention if the team can solve a few glaring issues. Maybe that’s why ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently listed Minnesota as the best potential head coaching opening.

Comments / 4

Lance Andera
2d ago

why not give the kid that we drafted kellon mond a chance to see what he has things will energized big time if Zimmer gives this kid a chance lol o I forgot Zimmer old school coach come on Zimmer get this kid a chance what he can do for the vikings why not

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#American Football#Nfl Com#Ngs#The Pro Bowler#Espn
FanSided

Bobby Wagner: Why he won’t be with Seahawks next season

When asked about whether he had thought about being a part of the Seattle Seahawks long-term plans on Thursday, Bobby Wagner responded fairly simply, “…obviously there’s going to be some changes and whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”. Wagner has...
NFL
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo: Why QB would prefer 49ers cut him, not trade him

The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Speculation

Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

The New England Patriots have made a notable wide receiver a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon. New England, which is set to take on Jacksonville on Sunday, has made wide receiver N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch for today’s game. Harry, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2019...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy