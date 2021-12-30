For the Vikings, a reason for hope

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota fans may be losing faith in their team.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr complained about a lack of crowd noise in the home loss to the Rams in Week 16. Minnesota fell to 7-8 with the defeat, and now the playoffs are looking like a lofty goal.

According to NFL.com, the Vikings still have a 13.5% chance of making the postseason this year. Cynthia Frelund, who works for the outlet, also listed a reason for hope regarding the team:

“Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 52 receptions and 1,132 yards on downfield attempts (10+ air yards, per NGS), which is 16 more catches than any other player (Tee Higgins and Cooper Kupp are tied at 36). The Pro Bowler’s field-stretching prowess will be a big help in the Vikings’ final two games – both as a weapon, and as a decoy who can draw coverage and open up opportunities for his teammates (especially with Adam Thielen injured).”

At least Jefferson is good. The Vikings have a roster that’s primed for contention if the team can solve a few glaring issues. Maybe that’s why ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently listed Minnesota as the best potential head coaching opening.