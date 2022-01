The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 17 matchup that has heavy playoff implications. The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders on Sunday. They are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the status of quarterback Carson Wentz, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Even with the likelihood of being activated on Saturday, Wentz still has to clear the league’s protocol on Sunday morning in order to play.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO