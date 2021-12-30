A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs

Many stock market traders have at least heard of the “Santa Claus Rally,” or the historical tendency for indices to rally in late December. Interestingly, many traders aren’t familiar with the origins or exact definition of the famed Santa Claus Rally (SCR): According to Jeffery Hirsch’s Stock Trader’s Almanac, the official Santa Claus Rally specifically covers the last five trading days in December and the first two trading days in January. Over the last have century, the stock market has risen in roughly 75% of those periods, with an average gain of around 1.4%. Explanations for this seasonal tendency run the gamut from tax considerations to general optimism to pure coincidence, but it’s an interesting historical anomaly regardless.

