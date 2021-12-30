A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs
By ALEX VEIGA, , Associated Press
Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Every major index made gains. Apple rose and closed just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion, after briefly trading slightly above that level. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners.
The Dow Jones Industrial average rose for a second day to start 2022 as investors bet on the kinds of stocks that would benefit from a robust economy this year despite the omicron threat. Losses in tech shares that were big winners last year like Nvidia and Tesla, weighed on...
Many stock market traders have at least heard of the “Santa Claus Rally,” or the historical tendency for indices to rally in late December. Interestingly, many traders aren’t familiar with the origins or exact definition of the famed Santa Claus Rally (SCR): According to Jeffery Hirsch’s Stock Trader’s Almanac, the official Santa Claus Rally specifically covers the last five trading days in December and the first two trading days in January. Over the last have century, the stock market has risen in roughly 75% of those periods, with an average gain of around 1.4%. Explanations for this seasonal tendency run the gamut from tax considerations to general optimism to pure coincidence, but it’s an interesting historical anomaly regardless.
Shares of Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase are trading higher Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 331 points higher (0.9%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's shares are up $8.46, or 4.1%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $6.30 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 97-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
