James Webb Telescope Begins Long-awaited Space Journey

How exactly does a spaceship get into space? – Mathilde, age 5, Sydney Hello Mathilde, thanks for this great question! It isn’t easy to get to space, and there are a few steps to it. First, let’s think about where “space” itself actually begins. Well, some time ago, a number of experts decided on one point above us as being the point where “space” begins. They marked it with an invisible line called the Kármán line. This line goes all around the Earth and is about 100km above us. To help you understand how high that is, a normal aircraft flies only...

