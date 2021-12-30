James Webb Telescope Begins Long-awaited Space Journey

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...
Tomorrow (January 4), the earth will reach its perihelion, which is just a fancy term for when this spinning rock of ours is the closest it will get to the sun over the course of the year. Here is everything you should know. On January 4, the earth will be...
On December 25, the new James Webb Space Telescope launched into space from South America on a European Ariane 5 rocket. “[countdown from 10 in French, continued in English] Lift off! From a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe.”
We sure are — all in the name of planetary defense. The DART mission is a technology test to see if an impactor could change the trajectory of an asteroid. Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory tells us more. Yes, NASA really is crashing a spacecraft...
On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
For the past two years, China’s Yutu 2 rover has been roaming across the Von Karman crater on the far side of the moon. And on its journey, it spotted a mysterious cube-shaped object. According to Space.com, the China National Space Administration keeps a log of each of the...
A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
2022 is expected to be a big year for celestial events with a number lunar and solar eclipses, meteor showers, and full moons. It’s time to get your binoculars and telescopes all set up if you plan to look at some of the amazing sky events in 2022.
Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford is looking to become the youngest woman to fly solo, or by herself, around the world. The young Belgian-British pilot left Belgium in August. Rutherford hopes to complete her 51,000-kilometer trip across five continents and 52 countries by mid-January 2022. She recently talked about the difficulties involved...
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
Continental drift was a revolutionary theory explaining that continents shift position on Earth's surface. The theory was proposed by geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener in 1912, but was rejected by mainstream science at the time. Scientists confirmed some of Wegener's ideas decades later, which are now part of the widely accepted theory of plate tectonics.
How exactly does a spaceship get into space? – Mathilde, age 5, Sydney
Hello Mathilde, thanks for this great question! It isn’t easy to get to space, and there are a few steps to it. First, let’s think about where “space” itself actually begins.
Well, some time ago, a number of experts decided on one point above us as being the point where “space” begins. They marked it with an invisible line called the Kármán line.
This line goes all around the Earth and is about 100km above us. To help you understand how high that is, a normal aircraft flies only...
Before dinosaurs, it was giant bugs that roamed the Earth, or at least northern England, scientists say. In a new study published on Tuesday, scientists confirmed that a fossil discovered in 2018 is that of a massive millipede "as big as a car," measuring nearly 9 feet long. A roughly...
On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
A reconstruction of Australopithecus sedib commissioned by the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. Sculpture: Elisabeth Daynes/Photo: S. Entressangle.Another whopping find in the 'Cradle of Humankind.'
This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
