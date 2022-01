In his most recent column (“Media pushes false narrative of Rittenhouse,” published Dec. 8) Dan Shannon opines that the American media is misleading us and are “pot-stirrers of the first order and shameless instigators of division” and uses the Rittenhouse case as evidence, suggesting it portrays Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist/domestic terrorist, citing statements of contributors to MSNBC (Tiffany Cross) and the Guardian (Michael Harriot). Shannon seems to imply the media is one monolithic source of biased misinformation and uses the Rittenhouse case as an example. Perhaps if he broadens his media review and distinguishes between news and opinion a different perspective might be possible.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO