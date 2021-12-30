Nik Stauskas to Heat

Michael Singer: The Heat intend to sign Nik Stauskas to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources tell @denverpost.

Source: Twitter @msinger

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers

Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Omer Yurtseven

Kyle Guy

Haywood Highsmith

Nik Stauskas

Aric Holman

The Heat’s lineup moving forward if Jimmy gets bumped up from questionable to available – 6:09 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With Duncan Robinson&Marcus Garrett now in COVID protocols, Heat tomorrow in Houston will have Yurtseven,Herro, Martin, Kyle Guy, Mario Chalmers, Haywood Highsmith, Aric Holman, Nik Stauskas and possibly Butler, who’s questionable. Okpala & Morris & Bam out; others in protocol – 6:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As of now, only Heat players available for tomorrow are these six: Kyle Guy, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Aric Holman, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven.

Jimmy Butler is questionable. Nik Stauskas and Mario Chalmers are on the way.

Heat needs eight to play. – 5:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat should sign Glen Rice. Because if you’re going to have Duncan Robinson and Nik Stauskas on your team, why not have all three of the best shooters in Michigan history?

(But seriously, it’s time for Miami to retire the 41 jersey.) – 4:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat expected to sign Nik Stauskas to a 10-day hardship exception as fifth COVID replacement on roster, as @Michael Singer reports. The hope is Stauskas will be available for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets. – 2:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat signing Nik Stauskas to 10-day hardship deal, per @Michael Singer.Averaged 6.8 pts in 335 games…. Fins’ Nik Needham says of opposing offenses:”You can see stress in their face; you can see them in arguments in the huddle” when Miami disguises defenses. That’s your 2:11 Nik report – 2:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

