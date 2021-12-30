ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: Should we still be viewing the Patriots as legit Super Bowl contenders?

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots looked like one of the AFC’s best after winning their seventh straight game. At the time, the conference lacked a truly elite team. The Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed like the best candidate to emerge. The Chiefs have, indeed, emerged. The Patriots have not.

They have fallen to the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts over the last two weeks, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones looking more fallible than ever. It has been ugly and it has changed just about everyone’s perspective of the Patriots. So what’s next for them? Can they emerge contenders? Or will they fade away with a first-round loss?

We discuss that and break down the Buffalo Bills game during this week’s episode of the Patriots Wire podcast.

Tell us what you think is next for the Patriots in the comment section.

