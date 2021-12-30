ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Pair of hooded merganser ducks enjoying Gresham's winter

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Vibrantly-patterned fowls fly south for cold months, fish along Johnson Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V33Kv_0dZNMEjq00

A pair of "hooded" ducks have been enjoying the relatively warmer temperatures in Gresham as they swim in the unfrozen Johnson Creek around Main City Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAXOG_0dZNMEjq00

The hooded mergansers are notable for their striking appearance, both sexes have crests they can raise or lower. Females have a reddish-brown coloring around the back of the head. Males upon maturation have a striking black head with a white crest, white breast, black back and striped patterning.

Mergansers are the only ducks that specialize in eating fish. They will swim underwater and use long, slender bills with serrated edges to catch and hold their prey.

The ones in Gresham made their way to town south from Canada as the temperatures turned, enjoying the ice-free waters so they can continue to fish. Though they can be found across Oregon, hooded mergansers are somewhat uncommon to spot.

