Brazos Tacos closing indoor dining due to rise in COVID cases
By Franklin Spain
cbs19news
4 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brazos Tacos is temporarily closing the inside of the restaurant due to rising COVID cases in the area. After having workers on vacation and others being exposed to...
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are facing another round of temporary closures related to COVID-19 cases and exposures on staff due to the surge of the omicron variant as 2021 comes to a close. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, restaurants have grappled with the effects of the pandemic...
Many local restaurants are in dire straits amid COVID fears. Business owners have noticed traffic disappearing since the new omicron variant started making headlines. Jonathan Horowitz, an industry consultant, says at least a dozen restaurants closed up shop last week.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a surge of COVID-19 cases being reported in the area, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is urging area residents to take all possible precautions to stop the spread of the virus. According to a release, emergency departments throughout the community are seeing longer wait...
Universal Orlando Resort is tightening its mask policies at parks, hotels and restaurants as the omicron variant spreads and cases rise. Starting Christmas Eve, face coverings will be required at all indoor locations at Universal Orlando, the theme park said Wednesday. The areas include shops, restaurants and indoor hotel public areas.
Wittenberg University will start spring semester remotely next month due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the COVID Response Team announced Wednesday. Students will remain in their current off-campus residences during the first week of classes from Jan. 10-14 and utilize remote learning during that time. Students will then return...
Concern of a winter surge of COVID-19 cases has some San Diegans reconsidering their holiday plans, while others say they are moving forward with their travel or gatherings with health and safety measures in mind. "With the COVID going back up I might see the family for about an hour...
Darrell Gaston has been involved in Ward 8 as a candidate for the D.C. Council and the state board of education position and has served as an advisory neighborhood commissioner and anti-violence community activist. But now he has a new gig: chef and restaurant ow
The post Ward 8 Activist Darrell Gaston Has New Cause: Chef and Eatery Owner appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant journalists, editors, and chefs to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to the annual Year in Eater survey will be revealed in several posts. What new pivots or innovative ideas have you seen emerge from the events...
AUSTIN, Texas - Franklin Barbecue closed its dining room for the week after multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page. The barbecue restaurant plans on reopening on Tuesday, December 28. "Our dining room will be closed this week. We’ve had multiple...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, visitors will not be allowed at the University of Virginia Medical Center's inpatient units and the transitional care hospital. Starting on Monday, visitors also will be restricted from the emergency department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas. Limited exceptions will...
In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group seven questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
An Arkansas restaurant is disputing a fired server’s and customer’s story that the waitress was terminated for receiving a generous $4,400 tip from a large party. "We did not know walking into this experience how much money and what this generous act really looked like," Mollie Mullis, co-owner of the Bentonville restaurant Oven and Tap, said Sunday, KNWA/KFTA reported.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the United States, and local doctors are putting out a warning. Dr. Bill Petri at the University of Virginia Health System says people may want to skip out on that highly-anticipated New Year's Eve party.
The great thing about the cuisine in the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) is that you don’t have to travel far to experience the world. Go ahead and start planning a foodie tour, as we’ve curated this list of Black-owned restaurants in the DMV that you need to try in 2022.
Huntsville Hospital is implementing stricter visitation policies as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the area. “With the recent rapid increase in the rate of Covid-19 in our community, we are implementing our Restricted Visitation guidelines effective Friday, Dec. 31,” according to the hospital. This limits the number...
Comments / 0