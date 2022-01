LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – U.S. Senator Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago. “To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO