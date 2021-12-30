LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Dec. 30--6am hour

Emperor Jay Inslee has a wholesome holiday message for us: "Take steps this season to protect yourself, your family and friends. Get vaccinated, get a booster shot and wear a mask."; Inslee’s budget: no tax relief, $4B increase in proposed spending // Red states like Texas and Florida growing, while California, Illinois and NY shrinking; Lightfoot: "If you're going into that coffee shop to pick-up and go, you don't need to show proof. But if you're gonna linger, you're gonna eat that muffin, you're gonna sit down with your laptop, you gotta show proof of vaccination."; Chicago pastor blasts Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot's defund the police rhetoric: “It has impacted the police dramatically. We don’t need to defund the police, we need to fund them more.” // GUEST: Recorded live from Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2021, Ari spoke to United States Representative, Louie Gohmert // Miseducation of America: “Is one of the lessons of this pandemic that the U.S. went too far in terms of remote learning?” BIDEN EDUCATION SECRETARY: “Absolutely not.”

