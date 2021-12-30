LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Dec. 30--6am hour

Emperor Jay Inslee has a wholesome holiday message for us: "Take steps this season to protect yourself, your family and friends. Get vaccinated, get a booster shot and wear a mask."; Inslee’s budget: no tax relief, $4B increase in proposed spending // Red states like Texas and Florida growing, while California, Illinois and NY shrinking; Lightfoot: "If you're going into that coffee shop to pick-up and go, you don't need to show proof. But if you're gonna linger, you're gonna eat that muffin, you're gonna sit down with your laptop, you gotta show proof of vaccination."; Chicago pastor blasts Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot's defund the police rhetoric: “It has impacted the police dramatically. We don’t need to defund the police, we need to fund them more.” // GUEST: Recorded live from Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2021, Ari spoke to United States Representative, Louie Gohmert // Miseducation of America: “Is one of the lessons of this pandemic that the U.S. went too far in terms of remote learning?” BIDEN EDUCATION SECRETARY: “Absolutely not.”
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got her personal Twitter account permanently suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In response, she took shots at Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and others.
Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that one of his children was in the Capitol during the riot. He said that although he "hated" what happened on January 6, he believed the media had exaggerated it. Carlson made the comments on a podcast while discussing his documentary series "Patriot Purge."
Talk show titan Oprah Winfrey finally offered her thoughts on former protégé Dr. Mehmet Oz's recently announced GOP Senate bid in Pennsylvania, deliberately distancing herself from the conservative cardiac surgeon's campaign. 'One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for...
ANDY Cohen is apparently out of the New Year's Eve business, after admittedly having a bit too much to drink on this year's CNN special, and making some controversial statements. The Bravo host has comically welcomed in the new year alongside CNN anchor Anderson Cooper since 2017. But according to...
Twitter said Sunday it has permanently suspended the personal account of outspoken Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the platform's Covid-19 misinformation policy.
The lawmaker from Georgia is a loud and fervent supporter of Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic.
Twitter said it was shutting down Greene's personal account -- @mtgreenee -- for repeated violations of its Covid misinformation policy. She still has access to her official Twitter handle, which is @RepMTG.
Greene used the personal one more frequently.
Conservative journalist for the Christian Broadcasting Network David Brody got dragged for a bizarre tweet criticizing Washington, D.C., for supporting Black Lives Matter but not preparing motorists for a snowstorm.
A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States.
An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin.
Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency.
That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
Aaron Sorkin is definitely not a fan of U.S. congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene using one of his most iconic movie quotes to defend herself, and he made that very clear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday night. Over the weekend, Greene’s personal Twitter account was...
The 1619 Project from The New York Times was first published in 2019, four hundred years after the first slave ship landed on the shores of the United States. The project aims to create a new framework for how to understand the legacy and present consequences of slavery in the U.S, and was received with high praise or sharp criticism, depending on who you ask. Now, a new book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, expands upon the original published version with new essays and reporting. Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones and New York Times Magazine editor in chief Jake Silverstein are with us to discuss the project.
Here's a math question for you: What do you get when you add 'supply chain' problems plus Puget Sound snowfall plus (omicron) COVID infections?. Answer: Soviet Russia-style grocery shopping. President Biden's administration has been grappling with supply chain problems for months. With the Christmas-time arrival of snow across Western Washington...
OPINION — As my friend Abe Lincoln once posted on Twitter, ‘Those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.’ And if there’s any part of history none of us wants to repeat, it’s the past year. Which is saying something, considering the fact that during the year before last the world lost Kobe Bryant, Alex Trebek, and Eddie van Halen. 2020 also brought us Covid, murder hornets, and endless news coverage of Harvey Winestain, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry. And not that fun, Potter guy. The other Harry. The one who decided it was just too much trouble to be a prince. Bless his heart.
So 2020…
Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade urged viewers to “go to work” and “live with” Covid - despite him appearing to co-host “Fox & Friends” alone in studio. Kilmeade’s comments were shared towards the end of a rant on the Teachers Union and the impact of school shutdowns and remote learning for students amid the pandemic.
