Mark Edwards: How will Tide play? Saban can't tell until he sees the 'look in the eye'

DALLAS — A good rule of thumb about how Alabama might play in a bowl game? Check out how comfortable Nick Saban appears during the news conference the day before.

All the work is done, so he's got a pretty good feel of how his team will play.

One joke: He's feeling good.

Two jokes: He's feeling very good.

Three jokes and a few smiles: Whoa, nelly!

No jokes and kind of irritable: It's going to be a tough day.

It's a totally imperfect system and I wouldn't dare bet money on it, but it's still a good theory. Saban seemed in a rather good mood before last year's national playoff games. Both were wins. He was downright jolly (for him) in 2015 before Alabama played Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl. Same for 2012 when Alabama faced Notre Dame for the national championship. Both were blowouts.

In 2016, before facing Clemson in Tampa for the national title, he seemed uncomfortable. There was an interesting photo from moments after that final pre-game news conference as Saban is trudging off stage with a scowl on his face, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney remained behind with a grin, using his phone to take a photo of the assembled reporters in the audience.

When the game was played, Alabama never seemed comfortable and wound up losing 35-31.

Saban spent 22 minutes Thursday morning speaking with reporters one last time before top-ranked Alabama meets Cincinnati in Friday's Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN). It was conducted by Zoom video conference, which can dampen the interaction between Saban and the reporters.

So, what does the scorecard say?

I counted one smile as a reporter was asking about Saban's formative coaching years in Ohio, including playing at Kent State, spending a year as Toledo's head coach, and serving as an assistant at Kent State, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

He also dropped in a joke.

When asked if he's had patience for the youth and occasional struggles of this year's team, he dryly answered: "I don't have any patience, so anything that happens is a test of my patience."

Then he smiled and waited for a beat while he loaded up the punchline:

"Including sitting in this chair right now."

That got a good laugh from his audience and Saban, as well.

So, a smile, a laugh and a joke mean??? … I have no idea.

Still, Friday's Cotton Bowl is a unique game for Saban and Alabama. By this point in the Crimson Tide's sustained run of excellence, there's a severe amount of Alabama fatigue among football fans across the country. They'll cheer for anybody who plays Alabama.

With Cincinnati in the game, there's an additional opponent — major college football's extreme reluctance to expand the playoffs to a more inclusive model. The Bearcats aren't from one of the Power Five conferences and made the four-team tournament only because everybody else stumbled over themselves, leaving a path for Cincinnati to the playoffs as wide as the Mississippi River.

Now, if they actually beat Alabama — or even win the national championship — they'll strike down the idea that only the Power Five plays elite football. Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell says his team isn't playing for the little guy, but really, they are.

A Cincinnati win over the Crimson Tide could be the catalyst to force the large conferences to agree on an expanded format and stick with it. Major college football didn't move from a two-team tournament to four until Alabama and LSU met to decide the 2011 national title. Nobody liked the idea that an Alabama team that didn't win its conference was getting a chance to play one game for the championship.

Then again, Nick Saban and Alabama are used to playing the villains in these scenarios. I'm not sure anybody in crimson would know what to do if the rest of the country started cheering for a plucky group from Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is accustomed to being the king of the hill, with everyone else trying to dislodge the Tide. Even when Alabama isn't No. 1, a win over the Tide means more than a win over anyone else, regardless of the stakes.

And, Saban acknowledged Thursday that you can't read too much into what's said or how practice goes … or even how much he jokes and smiles.

"So you never really know," he said. "I can sit here and tell you that I can tell or can't tell. There's been games when I was concerned that we had the right mindset and went out and played well. And there's been games where I thought we were really ready to play, and we didn't play very well.

"You really never know until you get out there on the field and kind of start the game and see the look in their eye and how focused and how important it is for everybody to maintain intensity."