It's never easy to toil through the holidays, knowing that you should be spending that time with your loved ones. In a world where CEOs make infinitely more money than workers, you are basically toiling to fill their coffers as they spend time with their families. One worker who had spent their good years working to make money for his CEO rejigged his priorities after missing many important personal milestones in his life including missing his children’s first steps and their school events. He was determined to spend the holidays with his family this year but his boss demanded he work. Without blinking an eye he quit, but not before making the company pay for demanding he work through the holidays. He shared the story on Reddit where it went viral.

