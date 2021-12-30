Florida Players: New Years Day Powerball Jackpot Up To Estimated $483 Million

The POWERBALL® jackpot that rolled for the last three months of 2021 will carry over into the New Year! The jackpot now stands at an estimated $483 million ($347.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, Jan. 1 drawing.

This will be Powerball’s first drawing on New Year’s Day in two years.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in last Wednesday’s drawing – the final Powerball drawing of 2021. However, Wednesday’s drawing produced one winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million in Georgia.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

That jackpot ranked as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

In addition to the regularly scheduled Saturday drawing coinciding with New Year’s Day, Powerball will also hold a special $1 million drawing just after midnight EST on January 1 to cap off a national Powerball promotion called the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year®.

The drawing will be broadcast live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC. The $1 million prize will be awarded to one of five finalists who entered the promotion through their local lottery.

It’s been a big year for Powerball. On August 23, 2021, Powerball launched a new Monday drawing, which expanded the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® was launched that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon