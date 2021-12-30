ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Players: New Years Day Powerball Jackpot Up To Estimated $483 Million

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9BzD_0dZNFI1H00

The POWERBALL® jackpot that rolled for the last three months of 2021 will carry over into the New Year! The jackpot now stands at an estimated $483 million ($347.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, Jan. 1 drawing.

This will be Powerball’s first drawing on New Year’s Day in two years.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in last Wednesday’s drawing – the final Powerball drawing of 2021. However, Wednesday’s drawing produced one winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million in Georgia.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

That jackpot ranked as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

In addition to the regularly scheduled Saturday drawing coinciding with New Year’s Day, Powerball will also hold a special $1 million drawing just after midnight EST on January 1 to cap off a national Powerball promotion called the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year®.

The drawing will be broadcast live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC. The $1 million prize will be awarded to one of five finalists who entered the promotion through their local lottery.

It’s been a big year for Powerball. On August 23, 2021, Powerball launched a new Monday drawing, which expanded the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® was launched that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Publix Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAKELAND, FL. – Publix announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 1, 2022, either through direct deposit or mailed as a check to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 14, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida FWC: Update About Game Wildlife Research Projects

The restoration of game wildlife, such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and wood ducks, is one of the most celebrated accomplishments of modern wildlife management. The comeback of these iconic species was the result of several factors – hunter/conservationist support, dedicated funding, creation of wildlife agencies, habitat conservation, and introduction of game laws. Wildlife research also played a pivotal role in these conservation success stories.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Amid Complaints About DeSantis Being “Absent” With Omicron Spike, Florida Numbers Are Much Better Than Blue States

As 2021 ended, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was under attack for allegedly being missing in action as COVID-19 enveloped the state. Left-wingers like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York felt compelled to bash the Republican governor. Critics on social media claimed DeSantis was absent while the state was in “crisis” or “on fire.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Dick Clark
The Free Press - TFP

6 Reasons Florida Gov. DeSantis Has Reason To Boast About 2021, And Democrats Are Increasingly Desperate To Topple Him

First, COVID-19. COVID “cases” are surging in Florida, as they are across the country. But the reported mildness of the omicron variant has some, even on the left, suggesting that infections are not the metric to be analyzed for success in fighting the virus. Instead, hospitalizations and death seem more relevant, such analysts say.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Florida Lottery#New Years Day#Powerball Lottery#Abc
The Free Press - TFP

Report: Ocasio-Cortez Escapes NYC Lockdowns For Sunny Florida

While COVID-19 cases surged in New York City, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pictured vacationing in Florida, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez was spotted drinking cocktails outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach on Thursday while New York City reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Federal Judge: “Dictatorship Of A King” Court Blocks Biden’s Head Start COVID Vaccine Mandate

On Saturday, a federal judge in Louisana ruled in favor of the 24 states that sued the Biden administration on the vaccine mandate for Head Start teachers. Florida Attorney General Moody and attorneys general from 23 other states filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the requirements.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For 24 Hours

Facebook suspended the account of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 24 hours on Monday, one day after Twitter permanently suspended her account over repeated violations of COVID-19 misinformation policies. Greene posted on Telegram that Facebook blocked her from posting or commenting for 24 hours for not abiding by...
INTERNET
The Free Press - TFP

AdventHealth Tampa Welcomes Its First Baby Of 2022

TAMPA, FL. – AdventHealth’s largest hospital in Tampa Bay, AdventHealth Tampa, has delivered its first baby of 2022!. According to AdventHealth, Baby Jaquon Edwards Junior was born today at 1:49 am. Baby Edwards arrived weighing 7lbs 5 ounces and measured 21.5 inches in length. “Mom and baby are...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Free Press - TFP

US Government Calls A Snow Day In Washington DC

Federal offices will be closed in Washington, D.C., on Monday due to a winter storm that could drop as much as eight inches of snow across the nation’s capital. The Office of Personnel Management made the announcement late Sunday, hours before the storm began early Monday. It made an exception for emergency employees, whom the office said were still expected to report to work unless they were directed otherwise.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy