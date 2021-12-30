ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians Has Full Confidence in Buccaneers Interim HC Harold Goodwin

By Zach Goodall
 4 days ago
Despite the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols that provide him a chance to return by Sunday, Bruce Arians appears content with Harold Goodwin serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' interim head coach against the New York Jets.

Arians tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, immediately handing the reins of the team over to Goodwin in an unusual morning phone call.

"It was [Tuesday] morning and my phone [was] ringing, just the pit of my stomach just knew what that phone call was about because he never calls me in the morning because I expect him to be in the office," Goodwin recalled. "Himself, just being the way he is, he goes, 'Hey, got a little problem with this COVID thing. You've got it.' I was like, OK.' He was like, 'Alright, talk to you later.' Click.

"I actually ended up calling him back last night, we talked for a little while, and he goes, 'Hey, I don't want to do any Zoom meetings. I trust you and you'll do great. Just be yourself, and I'll be back as soon as I can.' That's all he said to me."

Arians has the option to lead the team in meetings over Zoom this week, but has opted against it, giving Goodwin full control over game management and preparation for the Bucs' final road game of the 2021 regular season.

It will be Goodwin's first opportunity to lead a team out of the tunnel, as he's been the Buccaneers' assistant head coach since Arians took over in 2019 and served as non-play-calling offensive coordinator for the Cardinals under Arians from 2013-17. The two also worked together in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, where Goodwin was the Colts' and Steelers' offensive line coach.

He won't take much credit for his role this weekend, but it remains a unique opportunity for Goodwin to act as the team's leader for a week.

"All I've got to do on game day is just manage timeouts, if B.A. doesn't make it back, just situational football things as far as going for it, not going for it," Goodwin explained.

"At the end of the day, [offensive coordinator] Byron [Leftwich] has won a Super Bowl here with us [and] done a great job. {defensive coordinator] Todd [Bowles] has done a great job defensively. So, my job is just to help them with whatever they need and not put my foot down until it comes to, like, maybe short-yardage plays as far as going for it, not going for it, things of that nature."

Goodwin's experience alongside Arians and rise up the coaching ranks has resulted in a handful of head coaching interviews in the past, reportedly with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, although he has yet to earn such a gig. Perhaps with a strong showing on Sunday, Goodwin could get his name into the mix of head coaching candidates for this offseason.

Leftwich and Bowles, reportedly, already have, as each coach has been requested for an interview with the Jaguars, while Bowles specifically has earned a request from the Las Vegas Raiders. Goodwin, meanwhile, has yet to receive a request this year.

"I think when you're in this profession you want to be a head coach. I've had the pleasure of interviewing with a couple teams in the past," Goodwin said. "But I know this league is predicated a lot on play-callers. Why? I don't know, but everybody likes play-callers.

"But there are a lot of good coaches out here in this National Football League that are good leaders, they just don't happen to call plays, like myself. I do want that. Hopefully one day it will come my way, but at the end of the day that's in God's hands."

