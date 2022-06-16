ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 16 Best Leather Belts to Tie Everything Together

By Elizabeth Pascka Latim, Alex Aronson and PJ Gach
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBaOx_0dZNE8F300

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the best belt for men — especially the best leather belt — that works for you shouldn’t feel draining. As long as you know your size and have an idea of what your needs are, buying a leather belt should be smooth sailing.

Because leather comes in all shapes, shades and textures, the more specific — or open — you are, the easier it will be to find a belt for you. Whether you are looking for the best belt for work or for events, we’ve rounded up leather belts that range from modestly priced to designer belts that won’t break your bank.

Offering more than basic banker black or brown leather belt, SPY’s roundup is here to help you put as much thought into your leather belt as you do into your smart work bag or killer sneake r.

1. Bally Oliver 35mm Belt

BEST UNDERSTATED DESIGNER BELT

Just because you can afford designer doesn’t mean that every purchase has to flex. Sometimes the best way to show off a healthy bank account is subtlety. Case in point, this Swiss brand serves up quality leather goods without a lot of hoopla. Oliver’s a reversible belt; black embossed leather on one side while the other has a smooth leather finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSZ5p_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Bally Oliver 35mm Belt $380.00

2. L.L. Bean 1912 Jean Belt

BEST HERITAGE BRAND

Next time you head over to L.L. Bean for your outdoor gear, check out their accessories line. This full-grain leather belt was crafted in England and has a brass finish buckle. Simple and unadorned, this handsome belt will hold up jeans or chinos for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lvc8_0dZNE8F300


Buy: L.L. Bean 1912 Jean Belt $39.95

2. Remo Tulliani Wolf Belt

MOST CLEVER DETAILS

While you want a belt to complete a look, you also want some sizzle too. The Italian steerhide of this belt has a linear pattern and is finished with an etched, brushed nickel buckle. This brand runs a tad small; if you’re a 36 pant, grab that belt in a 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aY7Qo_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Remo Tulliani Wolf Belt $95.00

3. Sherril Brothers Genuine Maasai Belt “Benjamin”

BEST BELT THAT GIVES BACK

The hand beading on this pebbled calfskin belt is done by Maasai artisans living in Kenya. With each sale, a portion is donated to Nyumbani , a children’s home that takes care of over 3,000 kids. Belts are made to order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zzHE_0dZNE8F300


Buy: BUY NOW: $125.00

4. Chaoren Adjustable Leather Slide Belt

BEST OVERALL LEATHER BELT

Belt sizing can be an issue, but the handy adjustable slider here allows you to achieve the perfect fit. So it doesn’t matter if you gain or lose a few pounds. Not to mention, it’s an absolute steal at under $25. It’s available in different color and buckle options, so pick up a few to have on deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIS2n_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Chaoren Adjustable Leather Slide Belt $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

5. Anderson’s Woven Leather Belt

BEST WOVEN

Woven leather belts are a traditional but not stuffy style that looks equally great with jeans and chinos. This one was crafted of soft, supple leather in Parma, Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whs7w_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Anderson’s Woven Leather Belt $200.00

6. Polo Ralph Lauren Reversible Leather Belt

BEST REVERSIBLE

This Polo Ralph Lauren seasonal belt is reversible: one side is a rich, traditional brown, and the other is classic black. Ideal for day-to-night or work-to-play dressing when you only have time to change a few accessories before heading out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnh4H_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Reversible Leather Belt $65.00

7. Billy Reid Uniform Leather Belt

BEST FOR SMART-CASUAL DRESSING

This gorgeous shade of leather — a rich, deep cognac — levels up any jean or dark chino combination instantly. The brass buckle will age beautifully and end up with a soft patina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z81oy_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Billy Reid Uniform Leather Belt $148.00

8. Montblanc Black Belt

BEST TEXTURED BELT

Those with a flair for contemporary style can don this leather belt for casual or formal occasions because of its smart and clean design. The rectangular matte belt buckle nicely complements the textured-Italian black leather belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ensvP_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Montblanc Black Belt $335.00

9. Allen Edmonds Glass Avenue Belt

BEST BELT FOR BUSINESS

Allen Edmonds is known for crafting beautiful dress shoes, and its belts are equally sharp. This dark gray belt is made from steerhide and dyed that cool hue. The small suede tab at the buckle is embossed with the brand’s logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9xx8_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Allen Edmonds Glass Avenue Belt $82.50 (orig. $110.00) 25% OFF

10. Lacoste Men’s Perforated Leather Belt

BEST PREPPY BELT

This brown leather belt’s full-coverage perforated design element isn’t something that you ordinarily see in men’s belts, which is precisely why we love it. The belt boasts a handsome, modern buckle with the Lacoste crocodile logo embossed right on top. Plus, it’s available in tan, brown, white and black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B0zx_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Lacoste Men’s Perforated Leather Belt $68.00

11. Tateossian Large Gear Belt in Black Leather

BEST BELT FOR WATCH ENTHUSIASTS

Designed by an England-based jeweler, this belt’s buckle is comprised of titanium. The center showcases an inlay of watch gears and cogs. It’s set off nicely by an Italian nubuck leather belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMH5x_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Tateossian Large Gear Belt in Black Leather $450.00

12. Tecovas Shark Belt

BEST UNIQUE LEATHER

Sharkskin has been used in leather goods for years because it keeps its looks forever and is indestructible. This belt is made from sharkskin from Mexico on one side, and smooth leather on the other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SR7qK_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Tecovas Shark Belt $85.00

13. Paul Stuart Lizard Slide Strap Belt

BEST SLIDE STRAP

Looking for a sleek belt that won’t detract from your suit? This is it. One inch wide and made from lizard, it’s silky soft to the touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaAFo_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Paul Stuart Lizard Slide Strap Belt $220.00

14. MCM Leather Inlay Tech MCM Belt 1.5 inch Embossed Leather

MOST EYE-CATCHING

MCM has been playing with its logo, and this vivid green-and-black number is an excellent example. The bold silver-tone metal against black leather makes for a really cool-looking buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYhkG_0dZNE8F300


Buy: MCM Leather Inlay Tech MCM Belt Leather $365.00

15.  Abercrombie & Fitch Braided Golf Belt

BEST FOR GOLFERS

Leather, rubber and polyester are combined in this woven belt, making it good-looking and stretchy. If you’re stepping onto the links for a few rounds, this belt won’t constrict your movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzpBa_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Braided Golf Belt $49.00

16. Bonobos Premium Leather Dress Belt

Bonobos built its reputation on making smart-looking and comfortable pants. Of course their belts are just as well thought out. This sleek dress belt is made from premium high gloss eco-leather and is lined with vegetable-tanned leather. Great looking and kind to the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfaRM_0dZNE8F300


Buy: Bonobos Premium Leather Dress Belt $139.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Zero Gravity Chairs: The Best Way to Lounge Outside in Warm Weather

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you hear “zero gravity chair” you may imagine something reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The reality isn’t quite so fantastical, but it is still fantastic. A zero gravity chair works by reclining your body into a position in which your weight is evenly distributed. Not only is this tremendously comfortable, but it’s also great for your body. Even weight distribution promotes circulation and helps your back. Zero gravity chairs, also called zero...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 10 Best Weighted Jump Ropes, Tested and Reviewed for 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Weighted Jump Ropes: At a Glance Why We Love Weighted Jump Ropes The Best Weighted Jump Ropes for 2022 More Top-Rated Weighted Jump Ropes… How We Tested The Best Weighted Jump Ropes Why Trust SPY When Shopping for Weighted Jump Ropes How to Workout With Weighted Jump Ropes Benefits of Weighted Jump Ropes In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY presents the best weighted jump ropes for athletes of every fitness level. The products that earn our Editor’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
SPY

Going Somewhere? These Are the Best Men’s Travel Pants To Wear on Your Next Trip

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re headed on a road trip across the country or touching down on the Island of Capri, men’s travel pants are sure to make their way into your wardrobe. But, what exactly makes a good pair? The formula goes something like this: first, consider the style. This is an obvious one, but it’s essential. You want to make sure the pants that you choose are appropriate for the setting. You wouldn’t wear safari...
APPAREL
SPY

Hey, Sweaty! Here Are the 7 Best Socks for Sweaty Feet This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. So, you’ve got sweaty feet. Gross. Well, thankfully you’re not alone. Far from it, actually. As per Foot.com (because, yes, that is a website) sweat glands in your feet produce approximately a half pint of perspiration daily. Which, is like, a lot. That means for those of you with extra sweaty feet, there’s a solid chance you’re creating more than a half-pint on a day-to-day basis. This could be a medical-related issue, so we consider...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
SPY

The Best Men’s Belts, Ranked from Least To Most Expensive

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most guys tend to not think too hard about their belt, picking one solely for its ability to keep pants from falling down. But like any accessory, the best men’s belts have the potential to enhance your everyday outfits. The truth is that different belts that work in different settings, so it’s a good idea to invest in a few different options. Thin leather belts are great for dress pants, while nylon webbing...
APPAREL
SPY

We’ll Be On the Lookout For These 10 Amazon Device Deals on Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day deals we expect to see for Amazon devices during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals on Amazon devices like Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and much more. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day deals...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Prime Day Is Confirmed for July – Here Are the Top Early Deals To Shop Until Then

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Furniture and Decor Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Top Prime Day Deals: Apparel and Accessories Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming It’s official! The...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 10 Best Prime Day TV Deals We’re Eyeing for 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Leather#Leather Goods#Black Belt#Design#Belt Buckle#Spy Com#Swiss#L L Bean 1912
SPY

The Best Roombas To Buy for Hands-Free Vacuuming

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Brand recognition goes a long way in establishing consumer confidence. When it comes to robot vacuums, there’s no one with more brand recognition in the category than iRobot and its line of Roomba robot vacuums. They’ve been around for years, setting the pace and bar for innovations such as obstacle-avoidance technology, room mapping and efficient cleaning. Over the years, the company has released several different models, which can make it tough to know where...
SPY

These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In 2022, there are more smartphones than ever, which can make it even more challenging to determine which ones are the absolute best of the best. Investing in a smartphone still costs a lot of money, so it’s critically important to figure out which will be the best for you and your needs. They also cover the gamut, ranging from affordable models that are easy on the pockets, to drool-worthy flagships showing off the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Save 56% Right Now on This Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug Bundle Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of June 2022 — $99 Second-Gen AirPods and $175 AirPods Pro Are Back

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for June 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. Apple...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: 2021 iPad Pro for $739 at Walmart, $99 2nd Gen AirPods Return

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $669.00 Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Today is a day ending in Y, which means there are some great Apple deals making the rounds on the internet. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Skip the Night Sweats This Summer With the Best Cooling Sheets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Cooling Sheets at a Glance 1. Slumber Cloud Performance Sheets 2. Casper Hyperlite Sheets 3. Brooklinen Classic Percale Sheets 4. Sheets and Giggles Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5. Mellani Sheet Set 6. Bedsure Sheet Set 7. Coyuchi 300 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheets Alternative Sheet Sets How We Tested the Best Cooling Sheets What to Look for When Buying Cooling Sheets Why Should You Trust SPY When Shopping for the Best Cooling Sheets? When temperatures start to rise, your regular cotton sheets...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

SPY Ranks the 20 Best Golf Balls of 2022 for Every Type of Player

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Golf has boomed in popularity in recent years, and the momentum is still going strong. So far in 2022, we’ve seen a few of the best golf ball manufacturers roll out new designs and ample stocks of last year’s most popular offerings to keep all players stocked on busier golf courses. At its essence, golf is a very simple game. The point is to propel a little white sphere across an expanse of grass...
GOLF
SPY

JLab Go Air Tone Earbuds Review: Budget-Friendly Earbuds That Come in 7 Different Skin-Tone Shades

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for the best earbuds that offer plenty of features and performance at an affordable price, you may want to look at JLab’s earbuds. This brand’s earbuds have long fulfilled the need for providing a wide array of earbuds and headphones for price-wary consumers. Most earbuds come in black, white or various colors, but I was intrigued by JLab’s Go Air Tones earbuds because they come in neutral colors and, according to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Short-Throw Projectors Transform Your Living Room Into a Movie Theater

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the greatest ways to experience the unbridled power of an immersive film is to watch the movie with a home theater projector. While many of today’s consumer-grade TVs are phenomenal when it comes to replicating the kind of images a movie’s director would want you to see, there’s a special kind of brilliance that only a projector can deliver. That being said, most folks will opt for the best TV over a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best OLED Laptops Bring High-quality Visuals to Your Day-to-Day Binge-Watching

Click here to read the full article. OLED screens aren’t reserved only for the best TVs or best smartphones; you can now give your eyeballs the gift they deserve when you use your computer with an OLED laptop. Now that OLED laptop displays are becoming a more common occurrence on laptops, you can find them included in premium options on laptops like Dell, ASUS, HP and Lenovo.     What Is an OLED Display? What makes OLED more special than LED beside the “O” in front? In an organic light-emitting diode display (OLED), each teenie tiny pixel lights up individually to emit color without...
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 6 Best WiFi Baby Monitors of 2022 Let You Parent Wirelessly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Being apart from your child, whether it’s in another room or another city, can be stressful for parents. Thankfully, WiFi-only baby monitors have made it easy for parents and caregivers to check in on their little one from anywhere in the world. Baby monitors are one of the priciest baby products new parents will buy — and potentially one of the most important. Any product that requires a big monetary investment typically requires a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Satellite Phones Allow You To Communicate Wherever You Are

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The times when you most need to get in touch with someone are often the times it’s hardest to do so. That’s why every backcountry hiker, explorer and skier should have contingency plans for how to get in touch with fellow travelers or emergency services. One of the best options is a long-range two-way emergency radio, which allows you to check weather radio services and communicate with your party if you get separated. But...
CELL PHONES
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy