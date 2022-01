There was a lot of joy spreading through central North Carolina on New Year’s Day that had nothing to do with celebrating the New Year. The outpouring of happiness came from those who have fond memories of dancing and partying years ago in Winston-Salem’s renowned music venue Ziggy’s. The reason for all the smiles was that former Ziggy’s owner Jay Stephens announced that the popular club of old will be reopening later this year – this time in High Point.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO