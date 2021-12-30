Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Make Packers Wait Long For His Offseason Decision

He finally showed up the day before camp opened, and months later he sounds open to virtually all possibilities going forward.

"I think that I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process," Rodgers said. "One of the things that obviously (I want is) to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play, I think is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it's that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I'm still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.”

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, but after returning last summer the club agreed to void the final year. So he has freedom to do just about anything next season.

"There will be a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason," Rodgers said. "Saying that doesn't mean, or any of the comments I've made, doesn't mean I'm thinking about (playing) elsewhere, I do want to clarify that.

“The things that I've said about the team this year, about Brian's and I's relationship, has been heartfelt and genuine, and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I've seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me. I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian's taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.

"I have a lot of love for Matt and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff has been fantastic, and they make it fun every single day. And the guys, obviously, is what you play for. ... So I'm just savoring this year as much as anything.”

