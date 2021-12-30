ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Syble L Collins

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

January 9, 1933 to December 10, 2021 - Syble passed away on December 10, 2021, one month prior to her 89th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhtK5_0dZNCw4200

Syble passed away on December 10, 2021, one month prior to her 89th birthday. She was born on January 9, 1933, to Everett and Millie Smith in Grand Junction, Colorado Her parents, Everett and Millie eventually moved to Molalla, Oregon where Syble and her 6 siblings grew up. She married Dale Collins on September 1, 1949, in Molalla, Oregon where they lived most of their lives. Her love, Dale proceeded her in death on August 30, 2008, one month before their 59th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by a brother, Floyd Smith of Foresthill, California, Her Children Jackie Hutchinson of Montrose, Colorado, Dennis Collins of Redmond, Oregon, Deborah Collins of Parker, Colorado, Torry Collins of Molalla, Oregon. She is also survived by her 17 Grandchildren and 26 Great-Grandchildren.

Syble will be dearly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and for most of her life she enjoyed her yard work and gardening, knitting, painting with her sister Mikki and later she had some fun doing puzzles.

Syble was residing with her daughter Jackie and her husband Peter, and she was fun to be around until she passed away.

Funeral Services will be held at the Molalla Funeral Home in Molalla, Oregon at 1:00 PM on January 6, 2022.

Graveside Services will follow at the Adams Cemetery in Molalla. A gathering will take place at Molalla Masonic Lodge, 123 E. Ross Street, Molalla.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Animal rescues devastated by pandemic

Lack of funds and overpopulation are just some problems organizations face, but there are ways to help. Shannon Shafer, founder of The Orphan Cat Rescue of Oregon, is lucky if she gets more than four hours of sleep at night. Shafer, like many small animal rescue owners, works full-time in...
DUNDEE, OR
Portland Tribune

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Third former professor sues Pacific University

A lawsuit alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign. A fresh lawsuit against Pacific University alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign by a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Rapheal "Joe" Hamilton was hired as an...
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

Who are the East County houseless?

Forum speakers will break down facts, take on common stereotypes when discussing local houseless residents. City Councilors from Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are teaming up to help people better understand community members who are living without a home in East Multnomah County. The "Losing Your Place to Live" forum...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Redmond, OR
City
Molalla, OR
Portland Tribune

Ralph's Run rescheduled for Jan. 8

The run dedicated to the missing Washington County man, along with pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather. The Oregon Road Runners Club, which this year is dedicating its annual Y2K Run to missing Cornelius resident Ralph Brown, has moved the event to this Saturday, Jan. 8. The event,...
CORNELIUS, OR
Portland Tribune

Governorship one of many key statewide races in '22

Expect changes in the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation. The governorship is usually Oregon's marquee political race in election years when the presidency is not on the ballot — but 2022 is shaping up as an especially spirited year. With no obvious favorite to succeed Democrat Kate Brown,...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE interns dig into Nadaka Park

Project Zero interns also shared values of conservation with East County community. With growing fears of climate change and its effects on the Pacific Northwest, Portland General Electric is attempting to face those challenges through its Project Zero internship that allows young adults to experiment with and learn about environment-specific careers.
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter. In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floyd Smith
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police 'whistleblower' asks to withdraw resignation

Cindy Young Bolek says Hillsboro officials improperly denied her access to benefits and information while on leave.A longtime Hillsboro Police Department employee who recently accused top department officials of retaliating against her, after she raised concerns about police bias and potential mishandling of records, says she no longer wants to retire from her position. Cindy Young Bolek says department officials violated state equal pay laws when they placed her on what they described as non-disciplinary leave and denied her access to employment benefits and information months before her expected retirement date. In a Dec. 6 email, Young Bolek told Hillsboro...
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools wonâ€™t halt extracurriculars â€” for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance.Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority released a school health advisory recommending districts temporarily halt extracurricular activities or implement additional safety measures that are practiced during the school day,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro picking up the pieces after downtown fires

Business owners and community members are starting to wrap their heads around how to rebuild. When she saw photos online of flames bursting through the roof of the Weil Arcade in downtown Hillsboro early Sunday morning, Jan. 2, Kathy Schmidlkofer thought all was lost. "It was showing a wall of...
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff wereMy husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family. Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Funeral Services#The Molalla Funeral Home#Graveside Services
Oregon City News

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy