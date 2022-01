It looks like we are going to get weekly releases in the ACA NeoGeo series of classics on iOS and Android. SNK and Hamster brought the series to mobile with Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. Since then, Shock Troopers released last week. If you’ve not followed the series, SNK and Hamster have brought multiple classics to PS4, Switch, and Xbox platforms with modern conveniences. This week’s new release is NAM-1975 ($3.99). NAM-1975 originally released in 1990 and it was one of the first NEOGEO releases. You take on the role of US Special Forces soldiers trying to survive firefights. You try to survive by collecting powerups and abilities to complete missions. Check out a screenshot from NAM-1975 on mobile below:

