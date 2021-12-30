Mark Edwards: How will Tide play? Saban can't tell until he sees the 'look in the eye'

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
I think I can speak for everyone not bathed in Crimson when I say this is getting ridiculous. Alabama is so good, so indestructible, it’s boring. That’s right, sheer boredom. Only Alabama can make reaching the College Football Playoff national championship game for the 6th time in the...
Based on team stats, the Georgia Bulldogs appear confused about how to stop the Alabama football offense. With only one game left in the 2021-22 season (yes, there is an additional meaningless bowl game as well) season stats don’t much matter. Using stats from games against common opponents can...
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are advancing to yet another national championship game, but Saban doesn’t seem thrilled. Most college football coaches would be ecstatic with the prospect of winning the Cotton Bowl. Most coaches would be beaming after beating a team by 21 points in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Fresh off a College Football Playoff win over Cincinnati, Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined the New Year’s Day edition of College GameDay cast virtually to discuss the accomplishment of 2021 and look forward to a national championship game rematch with Georgia. During the brief interview Saturday morning, Nick...
In the hoopla of Alabama’s Cotton Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats–aka the first Group of Five program to ever crash the College Football Playoff party–PFF tweeted out a false stat about Nick Saban’s dominance…and Auburn football fans were out in full force shutting down the falsehoods.
Many critics began questioning whether the Cincinnati Bearcats deserved their spot in the College Football Playoff even before their game was over. Nick Saban, however, is not going to join the chorus. Saban gave Cincinnati a huge sign of respect after Alabama’s 27-6 win over the Bearcats Friday. The Alabama...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is already embracing the “underdog” mentality ahead of the Crimson Tide’s title bout rematch vs. Georgia, a team they throughly dismantled to win the SEC championship. The mental gymnastics Nick Saban and the Alabama football team can do to convince themselves they...
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide dismantled the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in a New Year’s Eve, Cotton Bowl matchup. Kicking off at 3:30 p.m., the winning squad had plenty of time to get settled and prepare for the ringing in of the new year. But according to Saban, that celebration was put on hold.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wow, that one was worthy of the days when college games kicked off at 1 o'clock on the dot, playing indoors was unheard of, coaches grumbled, touchdown dances were frowned upon, few games were televised, and cokes and programs were a dollar each. To beat Cincinnati...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Since the dawn of the College Football Playoff era, there has been much discourse surrounding its format as well as the number of teams that should be included. On Monday, the conversation continued as Alabama head coach Nick Saban once again let his thoughts be known...
Comments / 0