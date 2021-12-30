ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

By Alex Griffing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys....

Comments / 10

V.o.r
2d ago

I wish Adam Kinzinger would run on the republican ticket for president in 2024. He’s smart, fair, and works hard for the American people !

11
sfcjesse martinez
2d ago

just as I thought. Ted is a clone of Ted Bundy. killing of the right with lies.

8
Dallas Observer

Ted Cruz's Daughter Disses Him on TikTok: 'I Really Disagree With Most of His Views'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would consider running for president again, but we know one person who wouldn’t vote for him: his own daughter. Last week, Cruz appeared on The Truth Gazette, an Alabama-based conservative news service. Asked by 15-year-old host Brilyn Hollyhand whether he’d consider running for president again, Texas’ junior senator replied, “Absolutely. In a heartbeat.”
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell’s un-conservative plea to the Supreme Court

Spare me the Republican pieties about the horror of activist judges legislating from the bench. These days, judicial activism in the service of conservative causes is not just acceptable — it’s openly encouraged. Witness a new Supreme Court brief from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Opinions to...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
Indy100

Ted Cruz mocked after mixing up Washington and Western Australia

Ted Cruz is the butt of jokes online after he mixed up the state of Washington in the US with Western Australia. In a now-deleted tweet, the Texas Senator quote retweeted a post that featured a screenshot from the Facebook page of the government of Western Australia (WA Government) that appears to prohibit dancing at a private New Year’s Eve house party.
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
KEYT

House GOP committee deletes tweet spreading disinformation on Covid boosters after backlash

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet Friday morning that spread disinformation about Covid-19 booster shots. The false tweet from the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ official account, which was posted Thursday afternoon, read: “If the booster shots work, why don’t they work?” The tweet received a wave of backlash before it was taken down and came at a time when Covid cases are spiking across the US following the Omicron variant’s emergence, and public health experts are encouraging people to get boosted to protect themselves and others.
Mercury News

Schmidt: Liz Cheney stands firmly in defending democracy

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz’s Attack on ‘Power-Drunk Dems’ Fails Spectacularly

Sen. Ted Cruz railed against “power-drunk” Democrats in Washington State on Wednesday night for COVID-19 restrictions he labeled “authoritarian”—but he quickly deleted his tweet when it was pointed out the “WA Government” he was picking a fight with was actually Western Australia. The Texas Republican apparently overlooked the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar when he pounced on the announcement, seemingly tongue in cheek, that masks are not required at private New Year’s Eve parties but “dancing is strictly not permitted.” “Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” he declared in a since-deleted tweet sharing the Facebook announcement from the “WA Government” account. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!!” he wrote. “Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.” Cruz’s tweet quickly caused an uproar among Twitter users in Western Australia and was screen-shotted by several journalists before it was deleted. WA is a common abbreviation for Washington state, but the state has never been known to identify itself with kangaroos.
