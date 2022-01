Bitcoin began its first full week of the new year near the old $50K range where the king coin has spent most part of the last month. Post the early December flash crash that brought the larger market on its knees, BTC had established the $54.5K mark as support. However, after the December lows price trajectory took a turn for the worse even though long-term on-chain data suggested macro bullish divergences.

