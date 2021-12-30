ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Koenig shares update on next Vampire Weekend album: "We're feeling really good about the new material"

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig has shared an update on the status of the band's next album. Speaking with Mark Hoppus on the Blink-182 bassist's After School Radio...

www.x1065.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Koenig
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Weekend#Next Album#Abc Audio#Radio
