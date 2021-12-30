Detroit Lions LB Charles Harris talks of where he wants to play next season

There was a bit of an odd moment that probably went unnoticed from most fans watching the Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, down 38-15 early in the third quarter, attempted an onside kick. They recovered it, giving a small chance of life at a comeback. Upon replay, though, it wasn’t clear if the Lions had legally recovered. The ball hadn’t traveled the 10 yards necessary for a clean recovery, but if a Seahawks player had touched it first, the Lions could legally cover, which is what the officials ruled on the field.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO