Skin Care

How To Purge Risky Chemicals From Your Beauty Products

By Adwait
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliminating endocrine disruptors is harder than...

Real Simple

8 Non-Toxic Nail Products that Will Keep Your Nails Beautiful and Healthy

The beauty industry as a whole has been moving in a cleaner, more sustainable direction for quite some time now. More specifically, the nail industry has made it a point to start creating more non-toxic, transparent formulas. In recent years, we've seen an uptick in brands promoting 5-, 7-, and...
SKIN CARE
Vogue

The 37 Best Beauty Products Of 2021, According To Vogue’s Beauty Team

Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director. You know a launch is really good when you reach for it every morning, without fail, since you discovered it. You also know a launch is good when various members of the Vogue beauty department come to loggerheads about who will get to include it in their Best of 2021 edit. This is that product. Silky and super moisturising, it works really well for skin that has a tendency towards oiliness because, thanks to its lightweight lotion texture, it sits like a dream under make-up and leaves skin suitably matt (but still glowing) throughout the day. I am truly obsessed. (And sincerest apologies to Hannah Coates for calling trumps on securing this as one of my choices).
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

Beauty bounce: Work-from-home trends help propel skin care products

The preoccupation consumers have with skin care hasn’t changed, but the products they’re reaching for have. Skin care emerged as the darling of the beauty industry during COVID-19. With time on their hands, Americans purchased more products to perfect their complexions, often hoping to look better on video calls.
SKIN CARE
thecut.com

15 TikTok Beauty Products That Went Viral in 2021

TikTok has a way of making even the most ridiculous ideas sound perfectly normal. Using sexual lubricant as a make-up primer? Sure, why not. Dotting eight dots of eyeliner around your eyes to hypnotize men? Anything is fair in the search for love. Applying your foundation with a jade roller instead of a brush? Don’t knock it until you try it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

How to give beauty products: avoid the landmines and they can be great last-minute gifts

Picking beauty gifts can be a minefield. While they’re not all-out bad gifts like puppies, personal care products can end up looking like a pointed hint – deodorant and mouthwash are excellent passive-aggressive gifts for people you hate. Beauty products are also highly individual, and unless you’ve spent the last few weeks staring closely at your recipient’s face, you’re probably going to pick the wrong foundation shade or a cleanser for entirely the wrong skin type.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

43 Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Beauty Dilemmas

If you're lucky, it's rare that you run into an epic beauty dilemma on a daily basis. There are a select few whose lives are not marred by heat damage, an unintentionally shiny forehead, or smudged liner on a first date. But if you can't bumble through your day without smearing your lipstick or breaking a nail, you might find yourself constantly on the hunt for genius products that solve my beauty dilemmas. And luckily, Amazon is a one-stop-shop for these exact kinds of products.
MAKEUP
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

What Were the Most In-Demand Beauty Products of 2021?

From cult favorites to the latest trends, there seems to be limitless beauty brands and products on the market these days. But which are the most popular?. Cosmetics surgery experts Tajmeeli sought to uncover which beauty products were the most in-demand for consumers in 2021. Utilizing global Google search data,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
youbeauty.com

Beauty Product Obsessions Worth The Hype

If you love the world of beauty as much as we do, you are probably intrigued with new launches and always wondering what products are worth the hype. Sometimes products are so talked about yet then end up being a total flop. But today, the items we wanted to share with you are cult favorites. That means the beauty world has been more than vocal about its obsession with these products. So much so in fact that they often sell out.
SKIN CARE
Financial Times

The Aesthetes’ guide to beauty products

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Virginie Mouzat, former fashion and lifestyle editor of French Vanity Fair. “I’m never without Youth Dew by Estée Lauder: it’s my secret weapon. I have lived with this...
SKIN CARE
coveteur.com

These Sustainable, Plastic-Free Beauty Products Are Changing the Game

We can’t help it—we have officially become plastic people. It’s as obvious in our kitchen drawer, as it is in our beauty cabinets, and the consequences for our planet are abundant. The global beauty industry creates 77 billion units of plastic packaging every year, and almost all of it ends up in landfills, incinerated into the air, or dumped into our oceans—sadly, only 9 percent of plastic created is ever recycled.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

If You’re Stuck On A Desert Island & Can Only Have One Beauty Product It Should Be This

Once upon a time, someone decided that imagining yourself on a desert island was the ideal metric for determining your most valued items. However outlandish that scenario may be, the technique still stands. Regardless of the topic at hand, the “desert island” question has a way of quickly narrowing down the essentials; the things you absolutely cannot live without, even if you were to find yourself stranded in a harsh climate and you were only able to keep one thing with you. When it comes to beauty products, asking editors to decide their desert island beauty picks is akin to asking a parent to pick their favorite child — okay, maybe that’s a tad dramatic, but you get the point.
SKIN CARE
SPY

We Finally Tried Disco’s Trendy, All-Natural Skincare Line — Here Are Our Top Picks

There are literally thousands of skin care products targeted towards men, but there is, perhaps, no company that has gotten more attention in 2021 than Disco. Whether its marketing department has spent its budget cleverly and successfully or its line is simply amazing, one thing’s for certain: It’s the brand guys are talking about. So we decided to see what all of the fuss was about and try the products ourselves, including the most popular of the bunch: the highly-rated Repairing Eye Stick. Check out our detailed reviews below, and then purchase them all to decide for yourself!    General Thoughts  We have to start...
SKIN CARE
temptalia.com

Top 100 Highest-Rated Beauty Products of 2021

YSL NYC Jungle (148) Rouge Pur Couture SPF15 Lipstick ($38.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, medium red with cool undertones and a cream finish. The... ColourPop Run Wild Super Shock Shadow ($6.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a light-medium bronze with warm, golden undertones and pearl along with flecks of...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

New Must-Have Beauty Products 2021

Every year, I like to go through my vanity drawers, which is where I keep some “everyday” kind of products; they’re a mix of cheek colors, lip products, and complexion products that I really love and let myself reach for occasionally (either to wear after testing new products for the day or to wear in a set of photos when a new product doesn’t work), and do a soft reset. This means taking some favorites from the past year and putting them into those vanity drawers, which also means taking some past favorites out of those drawers!
SKIN CARE
Indy100

32 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
Health

P&G Recalls Certain Hair Products From Brands Like Pantene, Aussie After Cancer-Causing Chemical Detected

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has issued a voluntary recall of select dry shampoos and conditioners over the presence of benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The impacted sprays include lots from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss that were produced in the US, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food. All of the affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. "Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products," P&G said in a news release on December 17.
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE

