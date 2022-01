Crypto proponent Senator Cynthia Lummis is planning “comprehensive” legislation for digital assets early next year. According to a report in Bloomberg, Senator Lummis, who has frequently voiced her support of digital asset innovation, will propose a bill that will clarify the regulatory status of the industry and also illuminate which regulatory agency has oversight over different types of crypto. A new entity is expected to be proposed that will involve both the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) that will help outline responsibilities between the two regulators.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO