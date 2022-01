WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has issued a state of emergency to help alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals as COVID cases continue to surge. It takes effect Monday. One hundred National Guard troops will be deployed to assist health care workers. Two years into the pandemic and it almost feels like deja vu. “We are seeing numbers that really exceed the peak of what we saw last year,” said Dr. Matthew Hoffman, a physician with ChristianaCare. Hospitals in Delaware are once again strained and stretched thin. “People have chosen to not believe that this is as severe as it is. The biggest message...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO