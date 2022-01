The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Tuesday to show signs of life and break through a very short-term resistance barrier. We have not been able to sustain the move significantly, but it still looks as if we are going to get more bullish pressure. When you look at the chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to suggest that we have just broken above the top of a bullish flag, which is a very bullish sign and could send this market towards the most recent highs near the $85 level.

