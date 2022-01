LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was found dead in the trunk of her car last week. According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department, in on Dec. 23, LAPD officers and Simi Valley Police Department officers went to the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue to follow up on a missing person call. Angela "Angie" Kukawski had been reported missing the day prior. Los Angeles Police said Kukawski was found dead in her car, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO