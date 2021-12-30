ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers designate WR Randall Cobb for return from injured reserve

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The three-week practicing window for Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb is now open. Cobb, who went on injured reserve on Dec. 11, was back on the practice field on Thursday, meaning he’s been designated for return.

The Packers will now have 21 days from Thursday to activate Cobb to the 53-man roster.

Cobb suffered a core muscle injury while scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28 and had surgery over the bye week to correct the issue. He’s missed the last three games.

Cobb, who returned to Green Bay in a trade with the Texans to start training camp, has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Cobb was in full pads on the practice field Thursday, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings or any game the rest of the season.

The range for returning from core muscle surgery is usually between 4-8 weeks. It’s possible Cobb could be back for the postseason.

