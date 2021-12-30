ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder sign Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day contract

InsideHoops
 7 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day contract, via the NBA’s COVID-Related Hardship Allowance, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti....

www.insidehoops.com

NBA
NBA
NBA

