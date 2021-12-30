Thunder sign Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract. Most recently, Brown played for Dallas on a 10-day contract, playing 15 total minutes across three games. Prior to joining the Mavericks, Brown saw action in 11 NBA G League games this season with the 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest for Delaware, and earned NBA G League Player of the Week honors for games played from Nov. 15-21.
Comments / 0