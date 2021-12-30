ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Activate ILB Marcus Allen from COVID-19 List

By Alan Saunders
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers activated inside linebacker Marcus Allen from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced on Thursday. Allen was placed on the list last Tuesday, along with tackle...

The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

On Saturday, ESPN’s Field Yates showed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast SNL-style. With Monday night possibly being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some faces you’d expect. Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell...
NFL
#Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Monday Night Football#Covid#American Football#Ilb#Dime#Penn State
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
Sports
Bengals Clinch AFC North, Steelers Still in Wild Card Hunt

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, with their 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The victory not only sealed up the division for the Bengals, but it significantly lessened the chances of their AFC North rivals advancing to the postseason. Does Pittsburgh Steelers are now...
NFL
AFC Playoffs: Who Should Steelers Root for in Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 17 on the outside looking into the AFC playoff picture, but the team still has a chance to continue its year beyond the regular season. The Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday night to stay in contention, but there are plenty of games that will be happening on Sunday that will impact Pittsburgh’s chances, which currently stand at a 12% chance of making the playoffs, with a 6% chance of winning the AFC North and a 6% shot of making it as a wild card, according to 538.
NFL
How to Bet Steelers vs. Browns (NFL Week 17)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, in a Week 17 Sunday Night Football clash that is for all intents and purposes an elimination game as far as the AFC playoffs are concerned. The Browns are 7-8. Their quarterback (Baker Mayfield) has played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder since Week 2 and threw four interceptions last week. Mayfield disclosed in recent days that his wife, Emily, who questioned the other 52 Browns’ toughness earlier in the season, has been receiving death threats as the Browns’ season has come undone. If Cleveland wasn’t such a glamorous city, it would be difficult to imagine why anyone would want to play there. The Steelers also enter this game with some prominent subtext, as their own quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, conceded this week that this season is likely his last, which means that Sunday night’s game will be Big Ben’s last game at Heinz Field. He’ll want to leave with a bang, not a whimper.
NFL
Steelers’ Slow Starts Set Tone for Season Struggles

It seems like everyone knows about the Steelers’ first half struggles. However, the facts are the facts. The Steelers have not yet scored a first half touchdown in five games. That is the first time they have done that since 1940. That’s right, 81 years ago was the last time the Steelers did not score a first-half touchdown in five games.
NFL
Steelers Now Favored vs. Browns after Line Jumps Five Points Following Cleveland’s Elimination

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now favored in Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns after opening as 3.5-point favorites. Two significant news items have come out since the line opened. First, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly acknowledged for the first time that Monday’s game will be his last at Heinz Field with the Steelers.
NFL
Steelers-Browns ManningCast to Feature Bill Cowher, Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers

ESPN2’s Manning Cast has become a cultural phenomenon in the 2021 football season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a part of it for the first time on Monday night. The broadcasts, featuring former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Payton Manning, along with a rotating panel of guests, is broadcast on ESPN2 as a secondary commentary feed. The brothers have worked a limited schedule this year, which did not include the Steelers’ first appearance on Monday Night Football on Nov. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL

