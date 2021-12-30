Steelers Activate ILB Marcus Allen from COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, in a Week 17 Sunday Night Football clash that is for all intents and purposes an elimination game as far as the AFC playoffs are concerned. The Browns are 7-8. Their quarterback (Baker Mayfield) has played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder since Week 2 and threw four interceptions last week. Mayfield disclosed in recent days that his wife, Emily, who questioned the other 52 Browns’ toughness earlier in the season, has been receiving death threats as the Browns’ season has come undone. If Cleveland wasn’t such a glamorous city, it would be difficult to imagine why anyone would want to play there. The Steelers also enter this game with some prominent subtext, as their own quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, conceded this week that this season is likely his last, which means that Sunday night’s game will be Big Ben’s last game at Heinz Field. He’ll want to leave with a bang, not a whimper.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO